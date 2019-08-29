Dt Investment Partners Increased Lyondellbasell Industries Nv A (LYB) Stake by $685,188; Adage Capital Partners Gp Increases Holding in Rayonier Advanced Matls (RYAM)

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc increased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc (RYAM) by 17.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc bought 183,778 shares as the company’s stock declined 68.26% . The hedge fund held 1.25M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.95 million, up from 1.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $174.55M market cap company. The stock increased 11.27% or $0.355 during the last trading session, reaching $3.505. About 592,084 shares traded. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) has declined 73.52% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.52% the S&P500. Some Historical RYAM News: 10/04/2018 Rayonier Advanced Materials Announces 2Q 2018 Div of $2.00/Share; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: MCGUIRE SEES RYAM UPSIDE TO $34-$61/SHARE; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: MARCATO’S MCGUIRE DISCUSSING RAYONIER ADVANCED; 15/05/2018 – Archer Capital Management Exits Position in Rayonier Advanced; 15/05/2018 – Bowen Hanes & Company Buys 1.5% Position in Rayonier Advanced; 21/04/2018 – DJ Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RYAM); 02/05/2018 – Rayonier Advanced Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – Rayonier Advanced Materials 1Q EPS 38c; 07/05/2018 – RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS INC – COMPANY ANTICIPATES SPENDING APPROXIMATELY $45 MLN ON “HIGH-RETURN STRATEGIC PROJECTS” IN 2018; 07/05/2018 – RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS – ANTICIPATES CO WILL SPEND ABOUT $100 MLN TO $110 MLN IN MAINTENANCE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ACROSS ITS BUSINESSES IN 2018

Dt Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv A (LYB) by 23.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dt Investment Partners Llc bought 8,157 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 42,282 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56 million, up from 34,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dt Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.85B market cap company. The stock increased 3.68% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $74.67. About 1.45M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 21/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Acquisition of A. Schulman Expected to Close in Second Half of 2018; 24/04/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Wells Fargo Industrials Conference; 08/05/2018 – LYB: US ETHYLENE LOW BECAUSE NEW PE PLANTS NOT RUNNING WELL; 02/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 24/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Bond Trading 7x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 15/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL DISAGREES WITH ISS RECOMMENDATION AGAINST 2 DIRS; 21/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell 1Q Net $1.23B; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL GETS CHINESE ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $498,873 activity.

Dt Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $494.28M and $710.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 12,125 shares to 7,530 shares, valued at $581,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers reported 567,070 shares. Gam Ag reported 7,585 shares stake. Of Vermont invested 0% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Bell Bancorp holds 0.94% or 41,717 shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Grp Limited reported 0% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Kentucky Retirement Trust Fund accumulated 6,051 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Lc owns 0.22% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 68,760 shares. Lifeplan Fincl Gp stated it has 15 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Johnson Fincl Group Inc holds 0.22% or 29,841 shares. Fayez Sarofim And invested in 0% or 3,735 shares. Ameriprise invested 0.2% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Cornercap Investment Counsel has invested 0.64% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Deutsche Bank Ag owns 4.58 million shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 0.06% or 2.17 million shares.

More notable recent LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dow downgraded to Sell equivalent at BofA Merrill – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Lyondellbasell Industries N.V. (LYB) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) Insiders Buy Up More Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “LyondellBasell Announces Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “LyondellBasell Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.