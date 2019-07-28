Dt Investment Partners Increased By $685,188 Its Lyondellbasell Industries Nv A (LYB) Holding; Natus Medical (BABY)’s Sentiment Is 1.31

Dt Investment Partners Llc increased Lyondellbasell Industries Nv A (LYB) stake by 23.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dt Investment Partners Llc acquired 8,157 shares as Lyondellbasell Industries Nv A (LYB)’s stock declined 6.17%. The Dt Investment Partners Llc holds 42,282 shares with $3.56 million value, up from 34,125 last quarter. Lyondellbasell Industries Nv A now has $31.60B valuation. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $85.34. About 1.89 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 27.90% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 08/05/2018 – LYB: US ETHYLENE LOW BECAUSE NEW PE PLANTS NOT RUNNING WELL; 14/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL, SUEZ BEGIN OPERATING PLASTICS RECYCLING VENTURE; 08/05/2018 – LYB: US ETHYLENE IS REGIONAL MARKET, POLYETHYLENE IS GLOBAL; 24/05/2018 – Brazil’s Braskem says Odebrecht denies acquisition proposal from LyondellBasell; 24/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRASKEM SAYS ODEBRECHT DENIES RECEIVING PROPOSAL FROM LYONDELLBASELL TO ACQUIRE ITS CONTROL – FILING; 26/03/2018 – LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY LARGE CRUDE UNIT RESTARTED; SMALL CRUDE UNIT RESTARTING; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL: CHINESE ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR A SCHULMAN DEAL; 24/05/2018 – BRASKEM: ODEBRECHT DENIES IT HAS RECEIVED LYONDELLBASELL OFFER; 20/03/2018 – PlasticsNewsEuro: LyondellBasell and SUEZ establish plastics recycling JV; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Receives Chinese Antitrust Clearance For Acquisition Of A. Schulman

Natus Medical Inc (BABY) investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.15, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 81 investment professionals started new or increased positions, while 62 decreased and sold stock positions in Natus Medical Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 29.84 million shares, down from 30.90 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Natus Medical Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 22 Reduced: 40 Increased: 47 New Position: 34.

Natus Medical Incorporated provides newborn care and neurology healthcare services and products worldwide. The company has market cap of $909.66 million. It offers services and products used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s product offerings include computerized neurodiagnostic systems for audiology, neurology, polysomnography, and neonatology; and software systems for managing and tracking disorders and diseases for public health laboratories.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc Ma holds 3.36% of its portfolio in Natus Medical Incorporated for 478,442 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc owns 1.29 million shares or 0.78% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Starboard Value Lp has 0.7% invested in the company for 1.13 million shares. The California-based First Wilshire Securities Management Inc has invested 0.57% in the stock. Dafna Capital Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 42,900 shares.

