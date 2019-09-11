Dt Investment Partners Holds Holding in At&T (T); Adelante Capital Management Upped Holding in Cubesmart (CUBE) as Share Price Rose

Dt Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 9.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dt Investment Partners Llc bought 11,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 131,915 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14M, up from 120,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dt Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $267.10B market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $37.58. About 43.69M shares traded or 47.56% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 29/03/2018 – AT&T IS SAID TO DEVELOP NETWORKING SWITCH: INFORMATION; 24/04/2018 – AT&T Group Lunch Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 2; 05/04/2018 – AT&T Plan to Cut Time Warner Deal Cost Said to Get Some Pushback; 20/04/2018 – CNET: DOJ investigating AT&T and Verizon for collusion; 16/04/2018 – AT&T failed on one megadeal and overpaid on the second. Time Warner could be its third strike; 15/03/2018 – U.S. judge hearing AT&T trial sets opening arguments for Wednesday; 12/04/2018 – QATAR BOND TRANCHES INCLUDE $3 BLN MATURING IN 2023, PRICED AT T PLUS 135 BASIS POINTS; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Communications Union Seeks Tax Windfall Disclosure (Video); 15/05/2018 – AT&T CEO RANDALL STEPHENSON CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 29/05/2018 – AT&T and Google Cloud Team Up to Connect Customers to the Cloud

Adelante Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cubesmart (CUBE) by 1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc bought 14,686 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.37% . The hedge fund held 1.48M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.44M, up from 1.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cubesmart for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $35.06. About 1.15 million shares traded. CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) has risen 12.12% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBE News: 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.61 TO $1.65, EST. $1.64; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart 1Q Adjusted FFO 39c/Sh; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – NOW EXPECTS THAT ITS FULLY DILUTED FFO PER SHARE, AS ADJUSTED, FOR 2018 WILL BE BETWEEN $1.61 AND $1.65; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart Sees 2018 EPS 80c-EPS 84c; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART CUBE.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $1.61 TO $1.65; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART 1Q AFFO/SHR 39C, EST. 39C; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart 1Q EPS 19c; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart Boosts 2018 EPS View From 76c-81; 30/05/2018 – CubeSmart Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART CUBE.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.64 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 25 investors sold CUBE shares while 101 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 176.70 million shares or 1.13% more from 174.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westwood Holding Grp Incorporated Inc invested in 0.01% or 19,262 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0.02% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Fifth Third Savings Bank holds 0.01% or 28,377 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0.06% of its portfolio in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Moreover, Glenmede Trust Com Na has 0.01% invested in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Amp Cap Limited stated it has 1.49M shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. The Ohio-based Diamond Hill Cap Management has invested 0.59% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca invested in 0.01% or 4,200 shares. Ellington Mngmt Group Incorporated owns 10,400 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 9.06M shares. Eqis Cap Mgmt owns 13,334 shares. First Hawaiian Bank owns 5,050 shares. Green Street Lc stated it has 387,857 shares or 6.88% of all its holdings. Moreover, Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada has 0% invested in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Dean Associate Limited Liability holds 0.25% or 53,538 shares.

Adelante Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.78B and $2.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimco Realty Corp. (NYSE:KIM) by 169,284 shares to 3.38M shares, valued at $62.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cushman & Wakefield Plc by 70,526 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 727,824 shares, and cut its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA).

Dt Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $494.28 million and $710.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 12,125 shares to 7,530 shares, valued at $581,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First National Bank Of Omaha reported 0.5% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Scotia Incorporated reported 1.06M shares. Edge Wealth Ltd Liability has 64,718 shares. Moreover, Golub Grp Ltd has 0.17% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Community National Bank & Trust Na stated it has 1.52% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Renaissance Grp Inc Ltd Liability Com invested 0.03% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Duncker Streett & has 108,776 shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. Schaper Benz And Wise Investment Counsel Wi owns 6,978 shares. Ftb Advsr invested 0.94% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 30,379 were accumulated by Yhb Inv Advsrs. Moreover, Plancorp Llc has 0.68% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability Com holds 1,615 shares. Jaffetilchin Investment Ptnrs Limited reported 0.32% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Citizens Northern Corporation invested in 25,046 shares. Fort Washington Oh owns 2.15M shares or 0.76% of their US portfolio.

