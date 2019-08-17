Dt Investment Partners Has Upped At&T (T) Position; Silversun Technologies (SSNT) SI Decreased By 40.48%

Silversun Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SSNT) had a decrease of 40.48% in short interest. SSNT’s SI was 2,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 40.48% from 4,200 shares previously. With 14,300 avg volume, 0 days are for Silversun Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SSNT)’s short sellers to cover SSNT’s short positions. The SI to Silversun Technologies Inc’s float is 0.14%. It closed at $2.3 lastly. It is down 27.62% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.62% the S&P500.

Dt Investment Partners Llc increased At&T Inc (T) stake by 9.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dt Investment Partners Llc acquired 11,590 shares as At&T Inc (T)’s stock rose 10.59%. The Dt Investment Partners Llc holds 131,915 shares with $4.14 million value, up from 120,325 last quarter. At&T Inc now has $255.53 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $34.97. About 26.93 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 12/04/2018 – AT&T economist argues Time Warner merger is good for consumers; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Sees FY18 Adj EPS Growth in Low Single Digits, Outlines Capital Plans; 10/04/2018 – U.S. Poised to Wrap AT&T Merger Case as Economist Set to Testify; 20/03/2018 – OPENING STATEMENTS IN THE TRIAL TO DECIDE IF AT&T MAY BUY TIME WARNER WERE DELAYED UNTIL THURSDAY BECAUSE OF BAD WEATHER IN WASHINGTON; 26/03/2018 – FCC chairman proposes steps to protect U.S. communications networks, supply chains; 11/05/2018 – Lauren Tara LaCapra: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 15/03/2018 – Diane Bartz: AT&T/Time Warner U.S. merger trial delayed two days to give more time for pre-trial motions: source:; 06/03/2018 – AT&T CFO JOHN STEPHENS SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Expects Mexico Operations to Be Profitable by End of 2018; 11/05/2018 – White House says that the AT&T-Cohen issue proves President Trump is “draining the swamp.”

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 2 analysts covering AT&T Inc (NYSE:T), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AT&T Inc has $37 highest and $3500 lowest target. $36’s average target is 2.95% above currents $34.97 stock price. AT&T Inc had 9 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) rating on Thursday, July 25. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $3500 target. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Bank of America.

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company has market cap of $10.35 million. The firm resells enterprise resource planning financial accounting solution that provides various functions related to accounting, including financial reporting, accounts payable and accounts receivable, and inventory management; and offers training, technical support, and professional services. It has a 34.33 P/E ratio. It also publishes and markets MAPADOC, an electronic data interchange software through a network of resellers.

