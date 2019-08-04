Dt Investment Partners Has Lifted Its Principal Financial Group (PFG) Stake by $789,050; Southernsun Asset Management Holding In Watsco (WSO) Was Lifted

Southernsun Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 130.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc bought 33,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% . The institutional investor held 59,229 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.48M, up from 25,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $158.81. About 219,094 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500.

Dt Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG) by 26.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dt Investment Partners Llc bought 15,781 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.04% . The institutional investor held 74,981 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76M, up from 59,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dt Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Principal Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $55.29. About 1.78 million shares traded or 41.27% up from the average. Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) has declined 0.39% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PFG News: 25/04/2018 – Principal® Innovates Underwriting Process to Help Break Down Barriers to Insurance Coverage; 12/04/2018 – CS PFG REPORTS FORMATION OF DIRECTS & CO-INVESTMENTS GROUP; 09/03/2018 – GENOCEA BIOSCIENCES SAYS PENDING CONCLUSION OF CFO SEARCH, CEO WILLIAM CLARK TO ASSUME DUTIES OF PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – InVivo Therapeutics: Jeff Modestino Appointed Principal Fincl Officer and Principal Acctg Officer; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Inc. Exits Position in Validus; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Principal Financial’s Guaranteed P-Caps Securities Baa1; Stable Outlook; 29/05/2018 – Voyager Therapeutics: Allison Dorval to Assume Roles of Principal Financial and Accounting Officers; 16/04/2018 – PFG REPORTS PRINCIPAL INTL OTHER ENTITIES AUM $173.8B MARCH 31; 16/04/2018 – PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC SAYS AS OF MARCH 31, AUM BY ASSET MANAGER WERE $423.8 BILLION FOR PRINCIPAL GLOBAL INVESTORS – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – FLOTEK INDUSTRIES – MATTHEW MARIETTA PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT OF FINANCE & CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT, TO SERVE AS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.96 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 1.16 in 2018Q4.

