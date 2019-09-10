Dt Investment Partners Has Lifted Holding in At&T (T) by $359,290; Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Has Raised Holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Com (COG)

Dt Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 9.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dt Investment Partners Llc bought 11,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 131,915 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14 million, up from 120,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dt Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $265.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $37.4. About 31.27M shares traded or 6.57% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 19/04/2018 – AT&T RESTS CASE IN U.S. TRIAL OVER TIME WARNER DEAL; 15/03/2018 – Diane Bartz: AT&T/Time Warner U.S. merger trial delayed two days to give more time for pre-trial motions: source:; 09/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S CHINA STEEL 2002.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$26.7 BLN; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: HIGHER PHONE UPGRADE RATES ARE `HISTORY’; 08/03/2018 – AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson is coming to Code Conference; 08/05/2018 – AT&T, U.S. Take Last Shots Over Time Warner as Judge Weighs Deal; 15/05/2018 – VIACOM INC VIAB.O – AT&T AND TIME WARNER, l CERTAINLY DIDN’T EXPECT THAT DEAL TO BE SUBJECT TO THE SITUATION IT’S IN NOW-CEO, CONF CALL; 18/04/2018 – Alleged ‘robocall’ mastermind denies wrongdoing before U.S. Senate; 21/05/2018 – The FCC is investigating a website flaw that could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile customers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 29/04/2018 – DOJ’s Antitrust Case Against AT&T Merger Has Been a Slog

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp Com (COG) by 237.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co bought 195,456 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The institutional investor held 277,845 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.25 million, up from 82,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $18.51. About 7.94M shares traded or 6.53% up from the average. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Cognition Evolution and MRI Markers in PPMS Patients on 2 Years (PRO-COG); 02/05/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Declares Dividend; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – EXCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS WERE $2.50 PER MCF; 06/03/2018 – CABOT SEES RECEIVING ADDED PROCEEDS OF $52.8 MILLION BY 1Q END; 15/03/2018 – U.S. takes more time to decide on New York denial for Constitution natgas pipe; 06/03/2018 – CABOT CLOSED ON CERTAIN REMAINING EAGLE FORD SHALE PROPERTIES; 17/05/2018 – Cabot Oil 10.4% Owned by Hedge Funds; 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO: CAPACITY ON ATLANTIC SUNRISE TO BE FILLED BY YR END; 19/03/2018 – KKR Expands Position in Eagle Ford With $765 Million Cabot Deal

Dt Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $494.28 million and $710.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 12,125 shares to 7,530 shares, valued at $581,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

