Dt Investment Partners Has Boosted Its Stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv A (LYB) by $546,960 as Market Value Declined; Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Holder Cryder Capital Partners Llp Lowered Holding by $2.25 Million

Dt Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv A (LYB) by 15.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dt Investment Partners Llc bought 6,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 48,642 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.19 million, up from 42,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dt Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $88.7. About 2.70 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 12/04/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 21/03/2018 – LYB GETS U.S. ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF A. SCHULMAN; 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston restarts large crude unit; 20/03/2018 – PlasticsNewsEuro: LyondellBasell and SUEZ establish plastics recycling JV; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES – DEAL WITH A. SCHULMAN IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell 1Q EPS $3.11; 21/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Bayport Complex Receives Prestigious Safety Award; 08/03/2018 – $480 Million Octane lmprover Market – Global Forecasts to 2022: Key Players are Valero Renewables Fuels, Dorf Ketal Fuels, LyondellBasell Industries, BP & BASF – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL DISAGREES WITH ISS RECOMMENDATION AGAINST 2 DIRS; 24/05/2018 – Brazil’s Braskem says Odebrecht denies acquisition proposal from LyondellBasell

Cryder Capital Partners Llp decreased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cryder Capital Partners Llp sold 16,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The institutional investor held 250,144 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.05M, down from 266,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cryder Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $126.42. About 318,378 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA: FB’S POLICY CHANGES WON’T HAVE MATERIAL EFFECT; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q Rev $1.88B; 19/03/2018 – Acxiom divest draws sponsor attention –; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Sees 2018 Adj EPS $22.50-Adj EPS $23; 03/04/2018 – Andy Frawley Appointed to cogint Board of Directors; 31/05/2018 – Alliance Data at Field Trip Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 22/05/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS – EXPANDED RELATIONSHIP WITH SIGNET JEWELERS; CONVERSANT & EPSILON TO PROVIDE DIGITAL MARKETING CAPABILITIES, DATA SERVICES; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q EPS $2.95; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems March Net Charge-Offs As Percentage of Avg Receivables 6.3%; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA 1Q CORE EPS $4.44, EST. $4.22

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $57.54 million activity. AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC bought $57.04M worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 241 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 243.04 million shares or 2.05% less from 248.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Principal Financial Group invested in 545,332 shares. Vanguard Group Inc has 0.08% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 24.14M shares. Wells Fargo Communications Mn accumulated 1.78 million shares or 0.04% of the stock. Moreover, Cna Financial Corp has 2.01% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 112,200 shares. Cutter & Communications Brokerage Inc owns 6,564 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Johnson Gru reported 27,929 shares. Nomura Holdg Inc invested 0.03% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp accumulated 0% or 69 shares. Nomura Asset Management has 98,673 shares. State Street invested 0.09% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Gyroscope Mngmt Grp Llc holds 85,200 shares or 2.81% of its portfolio. Bluecrest Capital stated it has 118,005 shares. Eqis Cap Inc, a California-based fund reported 5,003 shares. 12,036 are owned by Premier Asset Mngmt Limited Liability. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 75,900 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold ADS shares while 128 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 42.95 million shares or 5.81% less from 45.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stifel Financial, a Missouri-based fund reported 10,527 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Co owns 13 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Massachusetts-based Essex Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Cooke & Bieler Lp stated it has 315,627 shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. Proshare Advisors Lc has 22,947 shares. Emory University has 13,028 shares for 1.29% of their portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Lc holds 0.01% or 126,456 shares. 52 were reported by First Personal Fin Svcs. Chevy Chase Trust Incorporated holds 36,698 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Trexquant Invest Lp holds 0.26% or 20,531 shares. Bridgeway Capital Management, Texas-based fund reported 14,070 shares. Thompson Investment Mngmt Inc invested in 1.48% or 54,257 shares. California Employees Retirement accumulated 94,178 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 149,635 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Public Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0.01% or 5,834 shares.