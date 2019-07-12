Dt Investment Partners Has Boosted Its Lyondellbasell Industries Nv A (LYB) Holding; Capwealth Advisors Upped Amgen Com (AMGN) Holding

Capwealth Advisors Llc increased Amgen Inc Com (AMGN) stake by 15.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capwealth Advisors Llc acquired 4,442 shares as Amgen Inc Com (AMGN)’s stock declined 10.11%. The Capwealth Advisors Llc holds 33,336 shares with $6.33 million value, up from 28,894 last quarter. Amgen Inc Com now has $108.98 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.34% or $4.27 during the last trading session, reaching $178. About 3.62M shares traded or 23.77% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 25/05/2018 – Amgen Inc. | romiplostim | Nplate | 05/24/2018 | Treatment of patients acutely exposed to myelosuppressive doses of radiation following radiological/nuclear incident | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 10/04/2018 – AMGEN INC – FOLLOWING RECENT U.S. FEDERAL TAX REFORM, CO MADE DECISION TO LOCATE NEW PLANT IN U.S. RHODE ISLAND; 29/03/2018 – FDA Approves BLINCYTO® (blinatumomab) To Treat Minimal Residual Disease-Positive B-Cell Precursor Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia; 17/05/2018 – FDA Approves Anti-migraine Drug From Novartis, Amgen — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – Amgen Announces 2018 Second Quarter Dividend; 17/05/2018 – REG-Novartis and Amgen announce FDA approval of Aimovig(TM) (erenumab), a novel treatment developed specifically for migraine prevention; 18/05/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $210 FROM $206; 29/03/2018 – FDA OKS BLINCYTO® (BLINATUMOMAB) TO TREAT MINIMAL RESIDUAL; 06/03/2018 – Amgen Expects to Acquire Approximately 52.1M Shrs of Its Common Stk at $192 a Share; 24/04/2018 – Amgen posts higher 1st-quarter profit as sales rise 3 percent

Dt Investment Partners Llc increased Lyondellbasell Industries Nv A (LYB) stake by 23.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dt Investment Partners Llc acquired 8,157 shares as Lyondellbasell Industries Nv A (LYB)’s stock declined 6.17%. The Dt Investment Partners Llc holds 42,282 shares with $3.56M value, up from 34,125 last quarter. Lyondellbasell Industries Nv A now has $31.76 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $84.92. About 2.77 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 27.90% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston refinery large CDU operating normally; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley As Chief Accounting Officer — MarketWatch; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV LYB.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 11 PCT TO $1.00/SHR; 08/03/2018 – $480 Million Octane lmprover Market – Global Forecasts to 2022: Key Players are Valero Renewables Fuels, Dorf Ketal Fuels, LyondellBasell Industries, BP & BASF – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – A. SCHULMAN STILL EXPECTS LYONDELLBASELL DEAL TO CLOSE IN 2H; 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – ACQUISITION BY LYONDELLBASELL IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 08/05/2018 – LYB: US ETHYLENE LOW BECAUSE NEW PE PLANTS NOT RUNNING WELL; 24/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRASKEM SAYS ODEBRECHT DENIES RECEIVING PROPOSAL FROM LYONDELLBASELL TO ACQUIRE ITS CONTROL – FILING; 21/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Receives U.S. Antitrust Clearance For Acquisition Of A. Schulman; 26/03/2018 – ALL LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY UNITS RESTARTED AFTER SUNDAY STEAM OUTAGE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 3,229 shares in its portfolio. Southeast Asset Advsrs reported 2,521 shares. Homrich & Berg, a Georgia-based fund reported 3,472 shares. Moreover, Bp Public Ltd has 0.11% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 34,000 shares. Lifeplan Financial Group holds 0% or 15 shares. Citadel Ltd Com holds 0.02% or 436,025 shares in its portfolio. Syntal Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.23% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 6,102 shares. First Natl Tru invested in 0.07% or 7,823 shares. Kentucky Retirement invested 0.11% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Aviva Public Limited Com reported 396,965 shares. Deprince Race & Zollo has invested 0.41% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Jpmorgan Chase & Com, a New York-based fund reported 831,537 shares. Franklin Resource accumulated 843,909 shares. Mufg Americas Hldg Corporation has invested 0% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Wellington Mngmt Group Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 4.03 million shares or 0.08% of the stock.

Among 3 analysts covering LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. LyondellBasell Industries had 9 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was upgraded by Nomura to “Buy”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, February 5 with “Market Perform”. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, July 11 report.

More notable recent LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Boasting A 42% Return On Equity, Is LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “LyondellBasell Announces Final Results of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer – PRNewswire” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) Announces Final Results of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer – StreetInsider.com” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “See which Houston-based public energy cos. had the biggest changes in employees last year – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $380,000 activity. $380,000 worth of stock was sold by SUGAR RONALD D on Thursday, February 7.

Among 7 analysts covering Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Amgen had 11 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho maintained the shares of AMGN in report on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. BMO Capital Markets initiated Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) rating on Thursday, March 14. BMO Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $228 target. The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Monday, March 11. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, May 23 by Citigroup. Cowen & Co maintained Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) rating on Monday, February 25. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $234 target. On Monday, January 28 the stock rating was downgraded by Evercore to “In-Line”. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Mizuho. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) on Friday, March 8 with “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards And Comm has 0.34% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Drexel Morgan And holds 2,510 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Prudential Fincl stated it has 803,132 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Fjarde Ap accumulated 0.44% or 185,822 shares. The Michigan-based Concorde Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.14% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Natixis Advisors LP owns 303,228 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Lc, a New York-based fund reported 2.25M shares. Madison Invest Hldg Incorporated has 0.17% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). First Light Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1,092 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. C Grp Inc A S has invested 0.19% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Sei Investments reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). The New York-based International has invested 0.22% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Chicago Equity Prns Lc owns 0.51% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 69,215 shares. 60,469 were accumulated by Calamos Ltd Liability. 5,124 were reported by Dorsey Whitney Tru Communications Limited.

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Monday Option Activity: STZ, CHGG, AMGN – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amgen completes Nuevolution buy – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why Amgen Stock Gained 10% in June – Nasdaq” published on July 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Reports: Mastercard, Coca-Cola, Amgen & More – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 04, 2019.