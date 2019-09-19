Dt Investment Partners Has Boosted Its Cummins (CMI) Holding; Profile of 2 Analysts Covering Fluor (FLR)

Dt Investment Partners Llc increased Cummins Inc (CMI) stake by 7.66% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Dt Investment Partners Llc acquired 2,144 shares as Cummins Inc (CMI)’s stock declined 0.89%. The Dt Investment Partners Llc holds 30,120 shares with $5.16M value, up from 27,976 last quarter. Cummins Inc now has $25.62B valuation. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $162.35. About 1.07 million shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS SEES FY REV. +10% TO +14%; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-De Villiers wicket was catalyst for turnaround – Cummins; 01/05/2018 – Cummins To Address Performance of Aftertreatment Component in Some On-Highway Products Produced Between 2010-2015; 14/05/2018 – CUMMINS & JAC MOTORS FORM JOINT VENTURE PARTNERSHIP; 14/05/2018 – Cummins-JAC Joint Venture to Continue Ops at the Manufacturing Facility in Hefei, Chin; 18/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Posts $187M Pretax Charge in 1Q for Expected Costs of Campaign; 09/04/2018 – Cricket-Australia bowler Cummins out of IPL with back injury; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Had Seen 2018 Revenue Up 4%-8%

Among 4 analysts covering Fluor (NYSE:FLR), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Fluor has $4400 highest and $1700 lowest target. $31.25’s average target is 50.02% above currents $20.83 stock price. Fluor had 10 analyst reports since April 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, May 9 by UBS. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $3600 target in Friday, August 2 report. Bank of America maintained Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) rating on Thursday, August 22. Bank of America has “Underperform” rating and $1700 target. The stock of Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, May 7 by Goldman Sachs. See Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) latest ratings:

22/08/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Underperform New Target: $17.0000 Maintain

22/08/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

02/08/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $37.0000 New Target: $36.0000 Maintain

09/05/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: $62.0000 New Target: $44.0000 Maintain

07/05/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $44.0000 New Target: $28.0000 Downgrade

04/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

03/05/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

02/05/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Sector Weight Downgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

06/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

The stock decreased 3.25% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $20.83. About 1.94M shares traded. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 35.89% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.89% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 19/04/2018 – Fluor’s Top-Valued Work Spans Ethylene, LNG Production and NGCC Plants, an Industrial Info News Alert; 18/04/2018 – FLUOR CORP – PROGRAM IS SCHEDULED TO BE COMPLETED IN 2022; 25/05/2018 – IMPORTANT DEADLINE: Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against Fluor Corporation; 07/04/2018 – Fluor tenders work to Grana y Montero for Quellaveco Peru mine; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s: Change in Fluor’s Outlook Reflects Deterioration in Operating Results and Credit Metrics; 15/05/2018 – DZ Bank Adds Fluor, Exits Macquarie Infrastructure: 13F; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR 1Q REV. $4.82B, EST. $4.70B; 02/05/2018 – Fluor Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 25/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $0.13; 27/03/2018 – FLUOR GETS FRONT-END ENGINEERING & DESIGN & PROJECT MANAGEMENT

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, commissioning and maintenance, and project management services worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.92 billion. It operates through four divisions: Energy, Chemicals & Mining; Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Maintenance, Modification & Asset Integrity ; and Government. It currently has negative earnings. The Energy, Chemicals & Mining segment offers a range of design, engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication, and project management services to upstream, downstream, chemical, petrochemical, offshore and onshore gas and oil production, liquefied natural gas, pipeline, and metals and mining markets.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $501,786 activity. 17,001 shares were bought by HERNANDEZ CARLOS M, worth $501,786.

More notable recent Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Dividend Investors: Don’t Be Too Quick To Buy Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Shares of Fluor Got Stomped in August – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Fluor to Host Strategic Review Webcast – Business Wire” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fluor rises after ISICO discloses 5.1% active stake – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fluor upgraded to buy at Canaccord – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.45, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 62 investors sold Fluor Corporation shares while 115 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 121.17 million shares or 2.27% more from 118.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kentucky Retirement accumulated 0.02% or 6,107 shares. Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 9,966 shares. Vigilant Cap Ltd Liability holds 36 shares. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Australia has invested 0.01% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Barclays Public Limited Com owns 613,793 shares. First Trust Lp accumulated 125,405 shares. Jane Street Grp Inc Limited Liability Company stated it has 24,230 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.04% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 320,000 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 240,700 shares. Schafer Cullen owns 0.01% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 17,760 shares. Korea Investment Corp holds 19,500 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Com owns 54,316 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Two Sigma Ltd Liability has 25,808 shares. Pinnacle Limited, a New York-based fund reported 12,275 shares. Fdx invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 38 investors sold CMI shares while 271 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 125.27 million shares or 1.13% more from 123.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James And has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Moreover, Ameriprise Fin has 0.17% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). 52,297 were reported by Boston Advisors Limited. First Personal Svcs has 8 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 134,678 shares. Manufacturers Life The holds 0.02% or 122,107 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 7,300 shares stake. Amica Retiree Trust owns 710 shares. Fire Group reported 1.34% stake. Heritage Wealth Advsr has 230 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 38 are held by Plante Moran Advsr Lc. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.2% or 2.11 million shares. Fairfield Bush & holds 0.29% or 5,000 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 0.03% stake. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd holds 13,458 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Cummins (NYSE:CMI), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Cummins has $18300 highest and $13500 lowest target. $161’s average target is -0.83% below currents $162.35 stock price. Cummins had 10 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, May 1. As per Friday, May 31, the company rating was downgraded by Evercore. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Tuesday, April 16. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Morgan Stanley. On Wednesday, May 1 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Sell”. The stock of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) earned “Sell” rating by Loop Capital on Tuesday, July 2.