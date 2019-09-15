Dt Investment Partners Has Boosted Annaly Cap Mgmt (NLY) Position by $327,465; As Pepsico (PEP) Stock Price Rose, Abner Herrman & Brock Has Lowered Position by $755,870

Dt Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NLY) by 10.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dt Investment Partners Llc bought 36,385 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The institutional investor held 373,771 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.41M, up from 337,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dt Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $8.66. About 13.32M shares traded. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 10.83% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500. Some Historical NLY News: 02/05/2018 – ANNALY 1Q CORE EPS EXCLUDING PAA 30C; EST. 30C; 24/05/2018 – Fitch Adds Annaly Capital to its U.S. RMBS Originator/Aggregators; 15/03/2018 – Annaly Capital Declares Dividend of 30c; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Management, Inc. To Acquire MTGE Investment Corp. For $900 Million; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY CAPITAL SEES PURCHASE ADDING TO CORE EPS; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY TO PAY ABOUT $19.65/SHR OF MTGE ON APRIL 30 CLOSE PRICE; 10/05/2018 – Artemis Adds Annaly, Exits Corning, Cuts Equifax: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Announces Preferred Dividends

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 4.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc sold 5,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 135,167 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.72M, down from 140,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $190.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $136.44. About 4.01 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 17/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at Get Ready Fest™: Helping Feed Camden, NJ; 17/04/2018 – Global Fruit Juice Market Study 2018-2023 with Coca Cola and PepsiCo Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods for less than $200 million; 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 92.75C/SHR FROM 80.5C, EST. 93C; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CFO HUGH JOHNSTON COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Organic Revenue Up 2.3%; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO 1Q CORE EPS 96C, EST. 93C; REAFFIRMS YEAR CORE EPS VIEW; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: There is a massive Frito-Lay shortage in NYC bodegas; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC CFO JOHNSTON SAYS RISING COSTS FROM TARIFFS NOT EXPECTED TO BE DISRUPTIVE – CNBC

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PepsiCo (PEP) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: TWLO, PEP, ZGNX – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What Pepsi’s Earnings Say About PEP, The Economy, And The Market – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PepsiCo unveils PepCoin loyalty program – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 9, 2019 : PEP, LNN – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $697.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 3,250 shares to 27,684 shares, valued at $2.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,181 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,720 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 22.74 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bangor Financial Bank has 0.58% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 24,940 shares. Cheviot Value Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 1.53% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Azimuth Capital Mgmt Lc holds 1.91% or 218,986 shares in its portfolio. 227,976 were reported by Welch Ltd Llc. Old Second Bancshares Of Aurora has invested 0.5% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Boyd Watterson Asset Management Lc Oh reported 14,268 shares. Pictet Bank Trust Ltd holds 56,958 shares. Fosun International Limited reported 2,165 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 5,910 are owned by Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Lc. First Finance In reported 0.38% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.39% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 354,000 shares. Trust Com Of Vermont holds 1.41% or 129,381 shares. Lesa Sroufe & invested in 0.43% or 3,727 shares. Moreover, Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa has 3.04% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). New England Private Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Co invested in 0.11% or 3,583 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.18, from 2.31 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 53 investors sold NLY shares while 133 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 750.15 million shares or 4.13% less from 782.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited holds 81,352 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 193,917 shares. The New York-based Tocqueville Asset LP has invested 0% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). 11,700 are owned by Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation. Checchi Advisers holds 17,274 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd has invested 0.02% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Clear Street Mkts Ltd stated it has 0.01% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). First Republic Invest Mngmt Inc holds 307,409 shares. Soros Fund Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 2.36M shares. Panagora Asset Management has 0% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 116,497 shares. Essex Finance Ser Inc reported 0.16% stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 205,341 shares. National Bank Of America De reported 5.44 million shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Walleye Trading Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).

More notable recent Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Donâ€™t Make This Dividend Mistake – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have A Total Return Of 45% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Annaly Capital’s BV, Valuation, And Dividend Versus 20 mREIT Peers – Part 1 (Post Q2 2019 Earnings) – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Annaly And The Bull – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.24 million activity. The insider Hamilton Thomas Edward bought 90,000 shares worth $852,294. Fallon Katherine Beirne also bought $24,936 worth of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) shares. KEYES KEVIN bought 300,000 shares worth $2.89M.