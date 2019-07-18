Dt Investment Partners Boosted Seagate Technology Plc (STX) Stake; Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Has 1 Sentiment

Dt Investment Partners Llc increased Seagate Technology Plc (STX) stake by 28.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dt Investment Partners Llc acquired 14,267 shares as Seagate Technology Plc (STX)’s stock declined 0.33%. The Dt Investment Partners Llc holds 64,360 shares with $3.08M value, up from 50,093 last quarter. Seagate Technology Plc now has $13.01 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $47. About 1.69 million shares traded. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 20.12% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.55% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Rev $2.8B; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.46, EST. $1.33; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE 3Q REV. $2.8B, EST. $2.75B; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE HDD CAYMAN AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 20/03/2018 – Seagate to Demonstrate Advanced Technology at OCP Summit 2018 to Support Accelerated Hyperscale Demand and Data Growth; 09/04/2018 – SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC STX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES RATING TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT ; RATING RAISED TO $72.00 FROM $51.00

Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc (CUBA) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.33, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 8 hedge funds started new or increased positions, while 8 sold and reduced stakes in Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 1.97 million shares, down from 2.10 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc in top ten positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 2 Reduced: 6 Increased: 6 New Position: 2.

More notable recent Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 97% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BAC, RCL, STX – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ISRG, JNJ, STX – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/18/2019: STX,XLNX,SGLB,SEDG – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Renovo and Seagate work together to develop next generation data management solutions for autonomous vehicles – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $99.91 million activity. On Wednesday, February 6 ValueAct Holdings – L.P. bought $99.91 million worth of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) or 2.23M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold STX shares while 170 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 230.44 million shares or 11.97% less from 261.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Community Bank & Trust Na reported 0% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Wright Service Inc has 0.12% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Advisory Networks Ltd accumulated 14,118 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 6,716 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc invested in 4,300 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Numerixs Invest Technologies has invested 0.14% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited has 0.05% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 13,394 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 1,164 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup holds 644,884 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Brighton Jones Ltd Com reported 0.15% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). 3.15 million are owned by Apg Asset Mngmt Nv. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 17,453 shares. Mackenzie Fin has invested 0.01% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa has 0% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 3,501 shares. Johnson Counsel Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX).

More notable recent The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “U.S. sanctions put telecoms firms off Cuba, internet task force says – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Carnival cuts full-year profit forecast, hurt by Cuba travel ban – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Royal Caribbean Up 24% YTD: Will Cuba Travel Ban Stall Rally? – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cuba studying cryptocurrency as part of economic crisis measures – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Norwegian Cruise Gains From Expansion Despite Cuba Travel Ban – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. The company has market cap of $37.91 million. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc. It currently has negative earnings. The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba.

The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $6.18. About 2,425 shares traded. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (CUBA) has declined 5.13% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.56% the S&P500.