Dsw (Put) (DSW) Share Price Were Volatile While Walleye Trading Lowered Its Position by $586,500; As Honeywell International (HON) Stock Price Rose, Holder Exchange Capital Management Has Lifted Position

Walleye Trading Llc decreased its stake in Dsw Inc (Put) (DSW) by 98.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc sold 25,500 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 300 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7,000, down from 25,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in Dsw Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $22.51 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DSW News: 14/03/2018 – Designer Shoe Warehouse Opens in Hyattsville, MD; 30/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on DSW Inc wrongly coded to Destination XL Group; 30/05/2018 – DSW 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 37C; 30/05/2018 – DSW Inc 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 13/03/2018 – DSW INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE SALES INCREASE IN LOW SINGLE DIGIT RANGE; 13/03/2018 – DSW Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – DSW – FOLLOWING EVALUATION OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES FOR EBUYS, CO MADE DECISION TO EXIT BUSINESS; 30/05/2018 – DSW REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 24/05/2018 – DSW’s Nieding Says New Deutsche Bank CEO Has the Right Strategy (Video); 03/04/2018 – DSW NAMES DREW DOMECQ AS CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER

Exchange Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 28.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc bought 2,835 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 12,657 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01 million, up from 9,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $166.67. About 1.80 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS IT SUSPECTS THE SCOPE OF IMPACTED PRODUCTS AND TARIFFS IS LIKELY TO CHANGE AS THE U.S. AND CHINA INTEND TO NEGOTIATE IN THE INTERIM; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 22/04/2018 – DJ Honeywell International Inc TEMP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HON.WI); 13/03/2018 – Honeywell To Provide Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant To Cardinal Midstream III, LLC; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Sees Unit as Standalone Company by End of 3rd Quarter; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION FY DIV/SHR 32 RUPEES; 30/05/2018 – Romania’s OMV Petrom to Use Honeywell Connected Plant to Improve Reliability of Refinery Operations; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – ENTERED INTO A $1.5 BILLION 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REAFFIRMS 2Q AND FY GUIDANCE; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY AEROSPACE SEGMENT SALES $3,977 MLN VS $3,546 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Walleye Trading Llc, which manages about $12.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ansys Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1,800 shares to 5,100 shares, valued at $932,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (Call) (NYSE:JEC) by 20,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Dillards Inc (Call) (NYSE:DDS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 56 investors sold DSW shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 54.98 million shares or 14.25% less from 64.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Inc owns 0.02% invested in Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DSW) for 53,010 shares. New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DSW). Moreover, First Hawaiian Savings Bank has 0% invested in Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DSW). Zpr Investment Mgmt owns 1.47% invested in Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DSW) for 33,600 shares. Skylands Cap Ltd invested 0.17% in Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DSW). Cornerstone Advisors holds 0% in Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DSW) or 40 shares. Jane Street Grp Lc owns 0% invested in Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DSW) for 36,958 shares. Verition Fund Ltd Company reported 15,760 shares stake. Raymond James And accumulated 31,378 shares. Cibc Mkts Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DSW) for 35,891 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & has 0.08% invested in Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DSW) for 52,593 shares. Stifel Financial Corporation accumulated 29,289 shares or 0% of the stock. National Bank Of New York Mellon Corp holds 0.01% or 1.56 million shares. Commonwealth State Bank Of Australia has invested 0% in Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DSW). 335,500 were reported by Bridgeway Cap Management.

Exchange Capital Management Inc, which manages about $312.48 million and $356.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 13,566 shares to 19,233 shares, valued at $2.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Utilities Etf (VPU) by 5,987 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,409 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr(R) S&P Midcap 400 Etf (MDY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenwood Capital Assocs Ltd Co owns 44,495 shares. Duncker Streett And, a Missouri-based fund reported 15,630 shares. New Jersey-based Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Burney owns 9,846 shares. 9.76 million were accumulated by Ameriprise Fin Incorporated. Moreover, First Manhattan has 1.57% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 1.71M shares. Private Ocean Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 178 shares. Dupont Capital Management reported 0.32% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Tiedemann Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 11,719 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Moors & Cabot Inc invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Mariner Lc reported 141,100 shares stake. North Star Management Corporation invested in 0.13% or 6,937 shares. Northeast Consultants, Connecticut-based fund reported 17,061 shares. Apriem Advsrs invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). The Tennessee-based Reliant Management Llc has invested 2.71% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).