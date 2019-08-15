DSW Inc. (DSW)’s Financial Results Comparing With RTW Retailwinds Inc. (NYSE:RTW)

We are comparing DSW Inc. (NYSE:DSW) and RTW Retailwinds Inc. (NYSE:RTW) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Apparel Stores companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DSW Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.26 0.00 RTW Retailwinds Inc. 2 0.12 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 highlights DSW Inc. and RTW Retailwinds Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DSW Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% RTW Retailwinds Inc. 0.00% -1.3% -0.3%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for DSW Inc. and RTW Retailwinds Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DSW Inc. 0 4 1 2.20 RTW Retailwinds Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

DSW Inc. has a 22.61% upside potential and an average target price of $27.6. On the other hand, RTW Retailwinds Inc.’s potential upside is 56.25% and its average target price is $2.5. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that RTW Retailwinds Inc. seems more appealing than DSW Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of DSW Inc. shares and 97.4% of RTW Retailwinds Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.8% of RTW Retailwinds Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DSW Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% RTW Retailwinds Inc. 17.2% 23.16% -5.63% -29.9% -54.58% -22.97%

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors RTW Retailwinds Inc. beats DSW Inc.

DSW Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded footwear and accessories retailer in the United States. The company operates through two segments, DSW and Affiliated Business Group. The company offers dresses, casual and athletic footwear, and accessories under various brands for women, men, and kids. It also provides handbags, hosiery, jewelry, and other accessories. As of October 5, 2017, the company operated 513 stores in 43 states; dsw.com, an e-commerce site; and m.dsw.com, a mobile site, as well as supplied footwear to 351 leased locations in the United States. DSW Inc. was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.