DSW Inc. (DSW) and Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Comparison side by side

Both DSW Inc. (NYSE:DSW) and Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN) compete on a level playing field in the Apparel Stores industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DSW Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.26 0.00 Nordstrom Inc. 38 0.25 N/A 3.06 10.81

Table 1 highlights DSW Inc. and Nordstrom Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has DSW Inc. and Nordstrom Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DSW Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nordstrom Inc. 0.00% 53.2% 6%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for DSW Inc. and Nordstrom Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DSW Inc. 0 4 1 2.20 Nordstrom Inc. 0 4 2 2.33

The upside potential is 22.61% for DSW Inc. with consensus price target of $27.6. Meanwhile, Nordstrom Inc.’s consensus price target is $49.14, while its potential upside is 93.85%. The information presented earlier suggests that Nordstrom Inc. looks more robust than DSW Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

DSW Inc. and Nordstrom Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 65.7%. Insiders Competitively, owned 4% of Nordstrom Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DSW Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Nordstrom Inc. 10.29% 5.14% -17.94% -27.04% -36.92% -28.96%

Summary

Nordstrom Inc. beats DSW Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

DSW Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded footwear and accessories retailer in the United States. The company operates through two segments, DSW and Affiliated Business Group. The company offers dresses, casual and athletic footwear, and accessories under various brands for women, men, and kids. It also provides handbags, hosiery, jewelry, and other accessories. As of October 5, 2017, the company operated 513 stores in 43 states; dsw.com, an e-commerce site; and m.dsw.com, a mobile site, as well as supplied footwear to 351 leased locations in the United States. DSW Inc. was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

Nordstrom, Inc., a fashion specialty retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The Retail segment offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, including Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; Jeffrey boutiques; and clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name. The Credit segment provides access to various payment products and services, including a Nordstrom-branded private label card, two Nordstrom-branded Visa credit cards, and a debit card. As of October 12, 2017, the company operated 360 stores in 40 states, including 122 full-line stores in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico; 227 Nordstrom Rack stores; 2 Jeffrey boutiques; and 2 clearance stores. Nordstrom, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is based in Seattle, Washington.