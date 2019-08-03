Dsw (DSW) Stock Value Were Volatile While Skylands Capital Decreased Position; Silverback Asset Management Boosted Stake in Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) by $2.34 Million as Share Price Rose

Skylands Capital Llc decreased its stake in Dsw Inc (DSW) by 50.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc sold 56,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 54,000 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20M, down from 110,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in Dsw Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $22.51 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DSW News: 13/03/2018 – DSW Inc Sees FY Adj EPS $1.52-Adj EPS $1.67; 09/04/2018 – DSW’s Nieding Says Deutsche’s New CEO Has to Have Right Answers Fast (Video); 20/04/2018 – DJ DSW Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DSW); 13/03/2018 – DSW Plans to Shut Down EBuys After Buying E-Commerce Website Operator In 2016; 09/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Allegheny Technologies, Swift Transportation, Boyd Gaming, DSW, The Cheesecake Fact; 14/03/2018 – Designer Shoe Warehouse Opens in Hyattsville, MD; 13/03/2018 – DSW INC DSW.N FY SHR VIEW $1.64, REV VIEW $2.84 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – DSW – FOR FIFTY-TWO WEEK PERIOD ENDING FEB 2, 2019, EXPECTS FY REVENUE GROWTH TO DECREASE BY 1% TO 3%; 13/03/2018 – DSW BOARD BOOST QTRLY DIV BY 25% TO $0.25/SHR; 13/03/2018 – DSW Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Silverback Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX) by 200.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silverback Asset Management Llc bought 333,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.94% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70 million, up from 166,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silverback Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $390.00M market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $11.39. About 766,309 shares traded or 144.78% up from the average. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 1.34% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.34% the S&P500. Some Historical MX News: 23/04/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor at Foundry Technology Symposium May 23; 19/03/2018 – MagnaChip Offers Automotive-Grade 0.18 micron BCD Process Technology with up to 100V Operation Voltage; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip Sees 2Q Rev $182M-$188M; 14/05/2018 – Cavalry Group Buys New 1.1% Position in Magnachip Semiconductor; 14/05/2018 – K2 Principal Buys New 2.5% Position in Magnachip Semiconductor; 16/04/2018 – MagnaChip to Host Annual Foundry Technology Symposium in Santa Clara, California on May 23, 2018; 14/05/2018 – MagnaChip and YMC to Offer Cost Effective 0.13 micron Multiple-Time Programmable (MTP) IP Solutions

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 56 investors sold DSW shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 54.98 million shares or 14.25% less from 64.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ellington Limited Liability Company owns 196,000 shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 139,579 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited holds 741,580 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md accumulated 0% or 29,180 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DSW). Ameriprise Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DSW). 37,775 were reported by First Tru L P. 155,391 were reported by California Employees Retirement Systems. Cibc Markets Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DSW). Moreover, Axa has 0% invested in Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DSW). Bowling Portfolio Management Limited Liability Com reported 66,934 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. 369,845 were reported by Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can. Monetary Gp, a Missouri-based fund reported 3,000 shares. Bbva Compass Natl Bank accumulated 13,094 shares. New York-based Paradigm Management New York has invested 0.1% in Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DSW).

Skylands Capital Llc, which manages about $986.41M and $723.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) by 186,295 shares to 223,604 shares, valued at $1.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bloomin Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 95,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 424,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC).

