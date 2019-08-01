Dsw (DSW) Holder Paradigm Capital Management Increased Its Holding; Bridger Management Lifted Holding in Centene Del (CNC) by $11.19 Million as Stock Price Rose

Paradigm Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Dsw Inc. (DSW) by 235.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc bought 34,200 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 48,700 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, up from 14,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Dsw Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $22.51 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DSW News: 30/05/2018 – DSW Inc 1Q Rev $712.1M; 14/03/2018 – Designer Shoe Warehouse Opens in Hyattsville, MD; 30/05/2018 – DSW Inc 1Q EPS 30c; 14/03/2018 – Designer Shoe Warehouse Opens in Sioux Falls, SD; 13/03/2018 – DSW Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – DSW MAY TAKE ADDITIONAL EXIT CHARGES; 13/03/2018 – DSW INC DSW.N FY SHR VIEW $1.64, REV VIEW $2.84 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – DSW Inc Raises Dividend to 25c; 30/05/2018 – Shoe retailer DSW drops despite topping view; 13/03/2018 – DSW BOARD BOOST QTRLY DIV BY 25% TO $0.25/SHR

Bridger Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 131.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridger Management Llc bought 211,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 371,783 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.74M, up from 160,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridger Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $52.09. About 4.09 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI) by 6,715 shares to 55,190 shares, valued at $7.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Foundation Building Materials by 616,616 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ducommun Inc (NYSE:DCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 56 investors sold DSW shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 54.98 million shares or 14.25% less from 64.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Co reported 101,596 shares. Swiss Bancorporation invested in 125,600 shares or 0% of the stock. Federated Pa holds 0.02% or 350,573 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DSW). Qs Invsts Limited Liability holds 123,274 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher Com has invested 0.08% in Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DSW). Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md accumulated 29,180 shares or 0% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DSW). Prudential Inc has invested 0.02% in Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DSW). Sector Pension Invest Board, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 62,740 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested 0% in Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DSW). Gradient Investments Lc reported 0% stake. Century Cos Inc has invested 0.01% in Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DSW). Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DSW). Ameritas Inv Ptnrs Incorporated holds 0.01% or 5,812 shares.

Bridger Management Llc, which manages about $3.11 billion and $1.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST) by 110,853 shares to 598,943 shares, valued at $65.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 87,883 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 202,960 shares, and cut its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX).