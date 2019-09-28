DSV A/S (DSDVY) Analysts See $0.44 EPS; Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund (NAD)’s Sentiment Is 1.75

Analysts expect DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) to report $0.44 EPS on October, 25.DSDVY’s profit would be $205.06M giving it 26.93 P/E if the $0.44 EPS is correct. After having $0.49 EPS previously, DSV A/S’s analysts see -10.20% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $47.4. About 24,228 shares traded. DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) has 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund (NAD) investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.98, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 56 institutional investors opened new and increased positions, while 32 trimmed and sold stakes in Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund. The institutional investors in our database now have: 43.12 million shares, up from 40.00 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund in top ten positions was flat from 4 to 4 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 23 Increased: 40 New Position: 16.

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America and South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. The company has market cap of $22.09 billion. It operates in three divisions: DSV Air & Sea, DSV Road, and DSV Solutions. It has a 29.61 P/E ratio. The firm offers air and sea freight services, and standard and industry-specific logistics solutions.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $2.90 billion. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It has a 12.6 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 5.63% of its portfolio in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund for 1.21 million shares. Karpus Management Inc. owns 9.88 million shares or 5.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rivernorth Capital Management Llc has 2.54% invested in the company for 4.17 million shares. The Texas-based Oxbow Advisors Llc has invested 2.13% in the stock. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.08 million shares.

The stock increased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.35. About 327,672 shares traded. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD) has risen 8.69% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.69% the S&P500.