DSP Group, Inc. (DSPG) Reaches $15.31 After 5.00% Down Move; Superior Industries International (SUP) Sentiment Is 1.63

The stock of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 5.02% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $15.31. About 158,823 shares traded. DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) has risen 31.59% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.59% the S&P500. The move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $347.77M company. It was reported on Aug, 1 by Barchart.com. We have $14.54 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:DSPG worth $17.39 million less.

Superior Industries International Inc (SUP) investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.38, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 65 investment managers increased and started new stock positions, while 40 cut down and sold stakes in Superior Industries International Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 18.74 million shares, down from 19.99 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Superior Industries International Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 26 Increased: 45 New Position: 20.

D.C. Capital Advisors Ltd holds 4.18% of its portfolio in Superior Industries International, Inc. for 1.20 million shares. Teton Advisors Inc. owns 449,067 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ellington Management Group Llc has 0.05% invested in the company for 61,800 shares. The United Kingdom-based Gsa Capital Partners Llp has invested 0.04% in the stock. Gamco Investors Inc. Et Al, a New York-based fund reported 874,601 shares.

Superior Industries International, Inc. designs, makes, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America. The company has market cap of $64.29 million. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It currently has negative earnings.

Analysts await Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $-0.07 EPS, down 128.00% or $0.32 from last year’s $0.25 per share. After $-0.22 actual EPS reported by Superior Industries International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -68.18% EPS growth.

More notable recent Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “48 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Superior Industries to Release Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Host Conference Call – Business Wire” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Superior Industries International Inc. (SUP) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Share Price Volatility Should You Expect For Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

It closed at $2.56 lastly. It is down 85.45% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.45% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold DSP Group, Inc. shares while 25 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 15.62 million shares or 2.00% less from 15.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank Of America Corporation De reported 0% stake. Moreover, Trexquant Invest Lp has 0.02% invested in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) for 18,318 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys owns 45,400 shares. Apis Capital Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 1.18% or 69,800 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund, Oregon-based fund reported 7,478 shares. Citigroup reported 6,640 shares. Eam Invsts Llc invested 0.45% in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag has 121,478 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rice Hall James & Associate Ltd Liability Company reported 141,444 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Financial Bank Of Mellon has invested 0% in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG). Van Eck Associates has invested 0% in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG). Invesco Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) for 81,744 shares. Raging Capital Management Limited Co stated it has 2.17 million shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans owns 14,745 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Comerica Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG).

DSP Group, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications worldwide. The company has market cap of $347.77 million. It operates through three divisions: Home, Office, and Mobile. It currently has negative earnings. The firm provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.