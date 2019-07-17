DSP Group, Inc. (DSPG) Reaches $14.67 Formed H&S; Polaris Industries (PII) Shorts Lowered By 5.57%

Polaris Industries Inc (NYSE:PII) had a decrease of 5.57% in short interest. PII’s SI was 5.17 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 5.57% from 5.47M shares previously. With 874,000 avg volume, 6 days are for Polaris Industries Inc (NYSE:PII)’s short sellers to cover PII’s short positions. The SI to Polaris Industries Inc’s float is 8.99%. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $87.37. About 402,985 shares traded. Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 16.95% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 06/03/2018 – Polaris Indust: 3/6/2018 7:00:00 AM 2019 Polaris Snowmobile Lineup Features New Technology, New Models, and the All-New Polaris; 25/04/2018 – Polaris Industries Declares Dividend of 60c; 10/05/2018 – Polaris Signs Collaboration Agreement with MD Anderson Cancer Center to Join its Immunotherapy Platform for Clinical Trials and; 24/04/2018 – Polaris Industries 1Q Adj EPS $1.06; 16/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within NetApp, Bed Bath & Beyond, Vishay Intertechnology, Polaris Industries, The Finis; 15/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Polaris Software Lab for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES SIGNS PACT TO BUY BOAT HOLDINGS, LLC,; 14/05/2018 – POLARIS CONSULTING 4Q TOTAL COSTS 6.24B RUPEES; 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $805 MLN; 18/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Pharmacist-led Medication Review With Follow-up on Primary Care Cardiovascular Older Adult Patients. (POLARIS

Since February 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $99,660 activity. 1,125 shares were bought by FARR KEVIN M, worth $99,660.

Among 6 analysts covering Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Polaris Industries had 11 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, May 21 the stock rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform”. As per Monday, April 8, the company rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, May 2 by Wedbush. Citigroup maintained Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) on Wednesday, May 8 with “Buy” rating. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $11000 target in Wednesday, April 24 report.

Polaris Industries Inc. designs, engineers, makes, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.34 billion. It operates through four divisions: Off-Road Vehicles /Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, and Other. It has a 16.82 P/E ratio. The firm provides ORVs, including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles for recreational, military, and utility use; snowmobiles and technical riding gears; three-wheel motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, commercial, and industrial vehicles.

More notable recent Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Polaris Industries Inc.’s (NYSE:PII) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Polaris Industries: Appealing Earnings Power – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Polaris Industries Inc. (PII) – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Polaris Industries Stock Rose 14.2% in June – The Motley Fool” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Black Girls Ride Proves the Future of Motorsports is Female with NOLA Takeover – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

