DSP Group Inc. (DSPG) and Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Comparing side by side

Both DSP Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) and Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) compete on a level playing field in the Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DSP Group Inc. 14 2.91 N/A -0.06 0.00 Skyworks Solutions Inc. 80 3.85 N/A 5.89 14.48

In table 1 we can see DSP Group Inc. and Skyworks Solutions Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents DSP Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) and Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DSP Group Inc. 0.00% -0.9% -0.7% Skyworks Solutions Inc. 0.00% 26.3% 22.4%

Risk and Volatility

DSP Group Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 27.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.73 beta. In other hand, Skyworks Solutions Inc. has beta of 1.02 which is 2.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of DSP Group Inc. is 2.9 while its Current Ratio is 3.4. Meanwhile, Skyworks Solutions Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.4 while its Quick Ratio is 4.7. Skyworks Solutions Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than DSP Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered DSP Group Inc. and Skyworks Solutions Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DSP Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Skyworks Solutions Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

On the other hand, Skyworks Solutions Inc.’s potential upside is 8.47% and its consensus target price is $86.6.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both DSP Group Inc. and Skyworks Solutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 73% and 83.5% respectively. About 4% of DSP Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Skyworks Solutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DSP Group Inc. 0.75% 13.92% 12.65% 29.48% 31.59% 43.93% Skyworks Solutions Inc. -1.24% 4.11% -3.62% 15.37% -9.69% 27.25%

For the past year DSP Group Inc. has stronger performance than Skyworks Solutions Inc.

Summary

Skyworks Solutions Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors DSP Group Inc.

DSP Group, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and Mobile. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies. It also enables converged voice, audio, video, and data connectivity across various mobile, consumer, and enterprise products, including mobile and wearable devices, connected multimedia screens, home automation and security, cordless phones, VoIP systems, and home gateways. The company sells its products primarily through distributors, as well as directly to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers. DSP Group, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Los Altos, California.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase shifters, phase locked loops, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators. The company provides its products for automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet, and wearable applications. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. sells its products through direct sales force, electronic component distributors, and independent sales representatives. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.