DSP Group Inc. (DSPG) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

As Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits company, DSP Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.9% of DSP Group Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.53% of all Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand DSP Group Inc. has 5% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 4.54% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have DSP Group Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DSP Group Inc. 0.00% -1.20% -1.00% Industry Average 35.09% 11.40% 7.85%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares DSP Group Inc. and its competitors’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio DSP Group Inc. N/A 14 0.00 Industry Average 468.93M 1.34B 31.03

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for DSP Group Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DSP Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 3.67 2.74

DSP Group Inc. currently has an average target price of $15, suggesting a potential downside of -5.12%. The potential upside of the rivals is 56.23%. Given DSP Group Inc.’s stronger average rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DSP Group Inc. is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of DSP Group Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DSP Group Inc. -3.38% 0.69% 12.39% 17.55% 16.8% 30.36% Industry Average 1.88% 5.01% 9.47% 18.36% 17.73% 26.92%

For the past year DSP Group Inc. has stronger performance than DSP Group Inc.’s peers.

Liquidity

DSP Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.3 and a Quick Ratio of 2.9. Competitively, DSP Group Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 3.49 and has 2.88 Quick Ratio. DSP Group Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than DSP Group Inc.

Volatility and Risk

DSP Group Inc. has a beta of 0.71 and its 29.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, DSP Group Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.30 which is 30.13% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

DSP Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

DSP Group, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and Mobile. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies. It also enables converged voice, audio, video, and data connectivity across various mobile, consumer, and enterprise products, including mobile and wearable devices, connected multimedia screens, home automation and security, cordless phones, VoIP systems, and home gateways. The company sells its products primarily through distributors, as well as directly to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers. DSP Group, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Los Altos, California.