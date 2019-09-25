DSP Group Inc. (DSPG) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

DSP Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) is a company in the Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73% of DSP Group Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.45% of all Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 4% of DSP Group Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.59% of all Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have DSP Group Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DSP Group Inc. 0.00% -0.90% -0.70% Industry Average 23.80% 13.84% 9.25%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing DSP Group Inc. and its peers’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio DSP Group Inc. N/A 14 0.00 Industry Average 397.26M 1.67B 41.06

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for DSP Group Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DSP Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.57 2.33 2.64

The potential upside of the competitors is 65.96%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of DSP Group Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DSP Group Inc. 0.75% 13.92% 12.65% 29.48% 31.59% 43.93% Industry Average 3.95% 8.76% 8.11% 23.82% 22.42% 32.53%

For the past year DSP Group Inc. has stronger performance than DSP Group Inc.’s rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of DSP Group Inc. are 3.4 and 2.9. Competitively, DSP Group Inc.’s rivals have 3.75 and 3.12 for Current and Quick Ratio. DSP Group Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than DSP Group Inc.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.73 shows that DSP Group Inc. is 27.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, DSP Group Inc.’s rivals are 38.71% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.39 beta.

Dividends

DSP Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

DSP Group Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.

DSP Group, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and Mobile. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies. It also enables converged voice, audio, video, and data connectivity across various mobile, consumer, and enterprise products, including mobile and wearable devices, connected multimedia screens, home automation and security, cordless phones, VoIP systems, and home gateways. The company sells its products primarily through distributors, as well as directly to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers. DSP Group, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Los Altos, California.