Dsp Group (DSPG) Valuation Rose While Awm Investment Company Has Cut Its Position by $4.52 Million; As Fabrinet (FN) Market Value Declined, Holder Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Has Decreased Position by $23.08 Million

Awm Investment Company Inc decreased its stake in Dsp Group Inc. (DSPG) by 41.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Awm Investment Company Inc sold 322,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.65% . The institutional investor held 452,460 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.37 million, down from 775,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Awm Investment Company Inc who had been investing in Dsp Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $310.50M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $13.59. About 31,321 shares traded. DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) has risen 31.59% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.59% the S&P500. Some Historical DSPG News: 11/04/2018 – DSP Concepts Promotes Car Audio Expert Michael Fabry as General Manager of its Stuttgart Office; 08/03/2018 – NTT Electronics Reaches Industry Milestone with 64GBaud High-performance Coherent DSP; 25/04/2018 – Boston Biomedical Inc. Initiates Two Studies Evaluating WT1 Cancer Peptide Vaccine DSP-7888 (ombipepimut-S*); 14/03/2018 – Tremor Video DSP Expands Marketing Team; 09/04/2018 – DSP Group Announces Appointment of Cynthia Paul to the Board of Directors; 07/05/2018 – BlackRock exits mutual fund venture with India’s DSP Group; 29/05/2018 – SHAILY ENGINEERING PLASTICS LTD SEPL.BO SAYS DSP BLACKROCK TRUSTEE COMPANY PVT LTD CUTS STAKE IN CO BY 2.40 PCT TO 4.10 PCT; 07/05/2018 – Tremor Video DSP Partners with Grapeshot, Becomes First Video DSP to Mandate Only Brand Safe Supply is Served for Advertisers; 18/05/2018 – VINIT SAMBRE TO TAKE OVER AS HEAD OF EQUITIES AT DSP BLACKROCK; 09/04/2018 – DSP GROUP SAYS ON APRIL 4, BOARD AMENDED AND RESTATED CO’S BYLAWS TO INCREASE SIZE OF BOARD FROM SEVEN TO EIGHT – SEC FILING

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Fabrinet (FN) by 41.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc sold 443,785 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.26% . The institutional investor held 634,774 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.24M, down from 1.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Fabrinet for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $50.15. About 162,361 shares traded. Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) has risen 39.57% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.57% the S&P500. Some Historical FN News: 11/05/2018 – Congress Asset Management Co Exits Position in Fabrinet; 10/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 01/05/2018 – Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Mgmt Buys 1.3% Position in Fabrinet; 17/04/2018 – U.S. suppliers to ZTE may find more demand from China firm’s rivals; 11/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at Conference May 23; 16/04/2018 – Fabrinet Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Fabrinet 3Q EPS 55c; 15/05/2018 – Capital Research Global Investors Buys 2.8% of Fabrinet; 02/04/2018 Fidelity Select Telecommunications Adds Fabrinet; 16/04/2018 – FABRINET SAYS “ZTE IS NOT A DIRECT FABRINET CUSTOMER”

Analysts await DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.07 EPS, down 36.36% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.11 per share. DSPG’s profit will be $1.60 million for 48.54 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by DSP Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Awm Investment Company Inc, which manages about $1.06B and $508.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Reed’s Inc. (NYSEMKT:REED) by 2.10M shares to 2.91M shares, valued at $8.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN) by 718,303 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.28 million shares, and has risen its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI).

More notable recent DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “AMD meets earnings expectations, misses on revenue – Yahoo Finance” on January 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “DSP Group to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “DSP Group Announces Appointment of Mr. Eric M. Stauffer as Chief Revenue Officer – GlobeNewswire” on November 01, 2018. More interesting news about DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is DSP Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:DSPG) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Orange Selects DSP Group’s ULE Technology to Power New Connected Home Service – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold DSPG shares while 25 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 15.62 million shares or 2.00% less from 15.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wedge Mgmt L LP Nc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 67,181 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management invested 0.01% in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG). Amer International Group Incorporated Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG). Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon owns 0% invested in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) for 207,409 shares. Blackrock stated it has 2.01M shares or 0% of all its holdings. D E Shaw holds 0% or 244,215 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 0% in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG). 1,200 were accumulated by Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Pnc Svcs Gru has invested 0% in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG). Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG). Kbc Nv invested 0% of its portfolio in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG). Citigroup has 0% invested in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) for 6,640 shares. Heartland Advisors Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) for 10,390 shares. Millennium Mngmt holds 0% or 149,888 shares. Prudential Fincl accumulated 30,105 shares or 0% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.41, from 1.66 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 23 investors sold FN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 33.80 million shares or 4.12% less from 35.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Meeder Asset Mngmt accumulated 7,665 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 9,990 shares. 25,020 were reported by Texas Permanent School Fund. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.01% in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt reported 13,444 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag holds 0% or 125,668 shares. Bridgeway Cap reported 30,000 shares. Utd Ser Automobile Association stated it has 9,283 shares. Federated Pa holds 61,616 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc stated it has 8,357 shares. Hanseatic Mgmt Services holds 41 shares. Charles Schwab Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) for 281,947 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.01% or 30,776 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, a Alaska-based fund reported 12,421 shares.

More notable recent Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Fabrinet targets trimmed after earnings – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “After-Hours Movers 08/19: (JCP) (BIDU) (MRNA) Higher; (FN) (IQ) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 19, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Needham & Company Reiterates Buy Rating on Fabrinet (FN) Following NDR – StreetInsider.com” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “5 Stocks To Watch For August 19, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fabrinet -12% after downside outlook – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08 million and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 14,165 shares to 183,705 shares, valued at $18.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mks Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 85,325 shares in the quarter, for a total of 256,295 shares, and has risen its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN).

Analysts await Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, down 8.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.79 per share. FN’s profit will be $25.50 million for 17.41 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Fabrinet for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.