Dsp Group (DSPG) Shareholder Awm Investment Company Has Trimmed Its Position by $4.52 Million as Stock Price Rose; Waters (WAT) Shares Declined While Tiedemann Wealth Management Lowered Stake

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 16.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc sold 1,247 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 6,535 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65M, down from 7,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $206.35. About 240,411 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 09/04/2018 – CITLA ENERGY WINS FOURTH CONTRACT IN MEXICAN SHALLOW WATERS; 11/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters Statement on the 50th Anniversary of the Fair Housing Act; 17/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters Statement at Hearing with Vice Chairman for Supervision of the Federal Reserve; 15/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 15, 2018 2:16:05 P.M. POSTPONED PROCEEDINGS – At the conclusion of debate on the Maxine Waters; 20/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 20, 2018 3:13:05 P.M. On agreeing to the Waters, Maxine amendment; as modified Agreed to by voice vote; 09/04/2018 – Citla Energy Wins Fourth Hydrocarbon Exploration and Production Contract in Mexican Shallow Waters; 09/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters: S.2155 Is a Harmful Bill and House Republicans Are Determined to Make It Worse; 24/04/2018 – WATERS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.59, EST. $1.55; 11/05/2018 – PDVSA LOOKING FOR A PLACE IN VENEZUELAN WATERS TO DO SHIP-TO-SHIP TRANSFERS OF OIL TO ASIAN DESTINATIONS; 13/04/2018 – Waters Conference Call Scheduled By Janney for Apr. 15

Awm Investment Company Inc decreased its stake in Dsp Group Inc. (DSPG) by 41.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Awm Investment Company Inc sold 322,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.65% . The institutional investor held 452,460 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.37M, down from 775,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Awm Investment Company Inc who had been investing in Dsp Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $314.26M market cap company. It closed at $13.71 lastly. It is down 31.59% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.59% the S&P500. Some Historical DSPG News: 07/05/2018 – Blackrock to Sell Stake in Indian Joint Venture to DSP; 08/05/2018 – RENEW POWER – IPO GLOBAL CO-ORDINATORS AND BOOK RUNNING LEAD MANAGERS INCLUDE KOTAK MAHINDRA CAPITAL, DSP MERRILL LYNCH, OTHERS; 11/04/2018 – DSP Group Launches Production-Ready Module for Industrial IoT Applications; 09/04/2018 – DSP Group Announces Appointment of Cynthia Paul to the Bd of Directors; 21/05/2018 – DSP Group to Participate at the 46th Annual Cowen and Company Technology, Media and Telecom Conference; 11/04/2018 – Cadence Boosts Vision and Al Performance with New Tensilica Vision Q6 DSP IP; 12/04/2018 – FirstEnergy’s Pennsylvania Default Service Program DSP-IV Auction: Information Session for Prospective Bidders on Wednesday, May 2, 2018; 11/04/2018 – Cadence Boosts Vision and AI Performance with New Tensilica Vision Q6 DSP IP; 07/05/2018 – BLACKROCK TO SELL MINORITY INTEREST IN DSP BLACKROCK: STATEMENT; 07/03/2018 DSP Group to Participate at the 30th Annual ROTH Investor Conference

More notable recent Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “When Should You Buy Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Waters Corporation (WAT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “6 Underperforming Stocks in Gurus’ Portfolios – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35B and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 4,053 shares to 5,119 shares, valued at $1.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eversource Energy by 9,198 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,278 shares, and has risen its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sector Pension Board has 5,974 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.02% or 123,307 shares. Schroder Invest Mngmt Grp invested in 0.08% or 184,621 shares. Violich Management Inc accumulated 1,400 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Advisory Svcs Ltd Llc reported 413 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.02% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Fred Alger reported 55 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.01% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Kames Pcl has invested 0.05% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). First Hawaiian Comml Bank reported 0.01% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Element Limited Company holds 0.11% or 14,660 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Communications Ma reported 0.46% stake. Prio Wealth Lp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 18,435 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.09% or 27,028 shares. Pennsylvania Tru holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 50,484 shares.

More notable recent DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Buying DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “DSP Group, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “DSP Group’s Ultra-Low-Power Development Kit Boosts Far-Field Speech Accuracy for Amazon Alexa Voice Service – GlobeNewswire” on June 28, 2018. More interesting news about DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “DSP Group, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Orange Selects DSP Group’s ULE Technology to Power New Connected Home Service – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 26, 2019.

Awm Investment Company Inc, which manages about $1.06B and $508.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spero Therapeutics Inc. by 38,271 shares to 562,296 shares, valued at $7.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zafgen Inc. by 698,320 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.40 million shares, and has risen its stake in Aqua Metals Inc..