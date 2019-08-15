Dsp Group (DSPG) Shareholder Awm Investment Company Has Cut Stake by $4.52 Million as Market Value Rose; Connable Office Has Decreased Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $628,173

Awm Investment Company Inc decreased its stake in Dsp Group Inc. (DSPG) by 41.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Awm Investment Company Inc sold 322,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.65% . The institutional investor held 452,460 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.37 million, down from 775,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Awm Investment Company Inc who had been investing in Dsp Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $324.35M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $14.15. About 88,579 shares traded. DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) has risen 31.59% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.59% the S&P500. Some Historical DSPG News: 12/04/2018 – FirstEnergy’s Pennsylvania Default Service Program DSP-IV Auction: Information Session for Prospective Bidders on Wednesday,; 07/05/2018 – BLACKROCK TO SELL MINORITY STAKE IN DSP BLACKROCK TO DSP GROUP; 17/05/2018 – Boston Biomedical, Inc. Announces Presentations for Investigational Agents Napabucasin and DSP-7888 (ombipepimut-S*) to be Feat; 07/05/2018 – Tremor Video DSP Partners with Grapeshot, Becomes First Video DSP to Mandate Only Brand Safe Supply is Served for Advertisers; 07/05/2018 – BLACKROCK TO SELL MINORITY INTEREST IN DSP BLACKROCK: STATEMENT; 29/05/2018 – SHAILY ENGINEERING PLASTICS LTD SEPL.BO SAYS DSP BLACKROCK TRUSTEE COMPANY PVT LTD CUTS STAKE IN CO BY 2.40 PCT TO 4.10 PCT; 14/03/2018 – Tremor Video DSP Expands Marketing Team; 02/05/2018 – MIRAE ASSET, DSP JOIN RACE TO ACQUIRE IDFC ASSET MANAGEMENT: BS; 11/04/2018 – Cadence Boosts Vision and Al Performance with New Tensilica Vision Q6 DSP IP; 08/05/2018 – RENEW POWER – IPO GLOBAL CO-ORDINATORS AND BOOK RUNNING LEAD MANAGERS INCLUDE KOTAK MAHINDRA CAPITAL, DSP MERRILL LYNCH, OTHERS

Connable Office Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 9.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connable Office Inc sold 5,369 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 49,322 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.82M, down from 54,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connable Office Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.01% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $133.98. About 25.17M shares traded or 2.97% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – PagerDuty Helps Microsoft Azure and Visual Studio Customers Manage Incidents in Real Time and Migrate Confidently to the Cloud; 07/03/2018 – Federal Technology Thought Leader Joins Cohesity to Build Out Public Sector Offerings; 21/05/2018 – Intel, Google, Microsoft Disclose New Spectre/Meltdown Variant — MarketWatch; 10/05/2018 – Limeade Announces Microsoft Integration to Help Employees Find Time to Improve Well-being; 16/05/2018 – Laura Siegal Joins lteris Board of Directors; 11/04/2018 – YI Technology Announces Microsoft Azure Integration Plans; 16/05/2018 – L7 Informatics Announces the Availability of Microsoft Genomics on L7 Enterprise Science Platform; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft has previously sought to defend the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, despite the Trump administration’s attempts to end it; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY WINDOWS OEM REVENUE INCREASED 4% (UP 4% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) DRIVEN BY OEM PRO REVENUE GROWTH OF 11%; 16/05/2018 – Crossbar Announces Licensing Relationship Agreement With Microsemi

Awm Investment Company Inc, which manages about $1.06 billion and $508.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN) by 718,303 shares to 7.28M shares, valued at $9.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Neuronetics Inc. by 52,487 shares in the quarter, for a total of 177,487 shares, and has risen its stake in Neophotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold DSPG shares while 25 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 15.62 million shares or 2.00% less from 15.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Incorporated has 0% invested in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG). Kbc Grp Nv stated it has 0% in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG). Vanguard Group has 1.40 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Van Eck Assoc Corp reported 0% stake. Bridgeway Incorporated reported 0.01% in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG). Barclays Public Ltd has 0% invested in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) for 18,455 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 21,255 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Boston Partners has invested 0% in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG). Dimensional Fund Lp holds 1.71M shares. Bank Of Ny Mellon owns 0% invested in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) for 207,409 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership holds 0.01% or 240,336 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Associate Llc stated it has 0% in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG). Rice Hall James Associate Ltd stated it has 141,444 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 7,478 shares or 0% of the stock. American Int Group Inc reported 0% stake.

Connable Office Inc, which manages about $515.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Asml Holding Nv (NASDAQ:ASML) by 1,649 shares to 5,168 shares, valued at $972,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Emerging Markets Etf (EEM) by 32,210 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.81M shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mechanics Commercial Bank Tru Department holds 2.7% or 100,288 shares. Horrell Capital Management Inc owns 2,510 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. New Jersey-based American Economic Planning Group Inc Adv has invested 0.18% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Garrison Bradford & owns 7,600 shares. First City Cap Mngmt Inc accumulated 29,992 shares or 2.54% of the stock. Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 53,375 shares for 1.11% of their portfolio. Discovery Capital Ltd Liability Ct holds 3.55% or 289,448 shares. Echo Street Capital Limited Liability Company has 0.88% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Smith Moore And reported 0.47% stake. Federated Pa holds 0.78% or 2.66 million shares. 51,292 were accumulated by Smithbridge Asset Mgmt Inc De. Eaton Vance, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 10.53 million shares. Sphera Funds Mngmt Ltd holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 61,397 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has 405,100 shares. Montag A And Assoc holds 182,353 shares or 1.99% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

