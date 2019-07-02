Dsp Group (DSPG) Share Value Rose While Apis Capital Advisors Lowered Stake by $422,800; D L Carlson Investment Group Has Cut Position in Citigroup (C) as Stock Price Rose

Apis Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Dsp Group Inc (DSPG) by 30.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apis Capital Advisors Llc sold 30,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 69,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $982,000, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apis Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dsp Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $321.42 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $14.15. About 240,536 shares traded or 51.32% up from the average. DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) has risen 16.80% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DSPG News: 14/03/2018 – Tremor Video DSP Expands Marketing Team; 08/05/2018 – RENEW POWER – IPO GLOBAL CO-ORDINATORS AND BOOK RUNNING LEAD MANAGERS INCLUDE KOTAK MAHINDRA CAPITAL, DSP MERRILL LYNCH, OTHERS; 07/05/2018 – BlackRock exits mutual fund venture with India’s DSP Group; 07/05/2018 – Tremor Video DSP Partners with Grapeshot, Becomes First Video DSP to Mandate Only Brand Safe Supply is Served for Advertisers; 07/03/2018 DSP Group to Participate at the 30th Annual ROTH Investor Conference; 02/05/2018 – MIRAE ASSET, DSP JOIN RACE TO ACQUIRE IDFC ASSET MANAGEMENT: BS; 07/05/2018 – Blackrock to Sell Stake in Indian Joint Venture to DSP; 22/04/2018 – DJ DSP Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DSPG); 21/05/2018 – DSP Group to Participate at the 46th Annual Cowen and Company Technology, Media and Telecom Conference; 29/05/2018 – SHAILY ENGINEERING PLASTICS LTD SEPL.BO SAYS DSP BLACKROCK TRUSTEE COMPANY PVT LTD CUTS STAKE IN CO BY 2.40 PCT TO 4.10 PCT

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Citigroup (C) by 10.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc sold 8,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,975 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.42 million, down from 79,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Citigroup for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $70.74. About 13.55 million shares traded or 1.58% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 23/04/2018 – Citigroup at Capital Link Singapore Maritime Forum Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – Capital Area Asset Builders, the District of Columbia, and Citi Community Development Announce Final Push for Eligible Working DC Residents to Claim EITC This Tax Season; 11/05/2018 – M17 ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED SAYS CITIGROUP, DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES, DAIWA CAPITAL MARKETS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 26/04/2018 – CITI NAMES RICK MCINTIRE GLOBAL HEAD COMMODITIES INVESTOR SALES; 15/03/2018 – Some Citi customers can now check their bank account balances through Facebook; 29/05/2018 – CITI CONSUMER BANKING CEO STEPHEN BIRD COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE; 31/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Citi’s 2018 Small & Mid Cap Conference; 04/05/2018 – Devon at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 16; 13/03/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22.7 FROM $20.5; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $127.50 FROM $111

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold DSPG shares while 25 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 15.62 million shares or 2.00% less from 15.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Germany-based Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has invested 0% in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG). Legal & General Grp Incorporated Public Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG). Kbc Grp Nv invested in 7,629 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, Alaska-based fund reported 6,540 shares. Parkside Fin National Bank & Trust & Tru accumulated 7 shares or 0% of the stock. Ls Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 544 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership accumulated 1.71 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0% of its portfolio in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG). Heartland Advsrs has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG). 13,112 were accumulated by Texas Permanent School Fund. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 0% of its portfolio in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG). Prelude Capital Mngmt Limited holds 5,020 shares. Trexquant Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) for 18,318 shares. Geode Cap Limited Company holds 0% or 193,752 shares. Van Eck Assocs reported 8,548 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.02 EPS, down 71.43% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.07 per share. DSPG’s profit will be $454,298 for 176.88 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by DSP Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -60.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on July, 15 before the open. They expect $1.84 EPS, up 13.58% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.62 per share. C’s profit will be $4.25 billion for 9.61 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma owns 863 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Menora Mivtachim Hldg stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Carroll Finance Assocs Incorporated has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Adage Capital Prns Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.54% or 3.49 million shares. Moreover, Intact Inv Mngmt Inc has 0.28% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 125,200 shares. Glacier Peak Capital Lc holds 0.91% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 16,000 shares. Css Ltd Il stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Cibc Ww Incorporated holds 0.09% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 321,552 shares. Twin Capital Mngmt Inc reported 369,250 shares or 1.13% of all its holdings. Central Financial Bank Communications, Kentucky-based fund reported 520 shares. Fil Ltd invested 0.58% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Primecap Mngmt Company Ca has invested 0.27% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Nordea Mgmt Ab reported 5.78 million shares. Regent Invest reported 46,885 shares or 0.97% of all its holdings. Veritable Lp reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).