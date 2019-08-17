Dsp Group (DSPG) Share Value Rose While Apis Capital Advisors Has Lowered by $422,800 Its Holding; Sageworth Trust Co Position in Boeing Company Cmn (BA) Has Decreased by $352,470

Apis Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Dsp Group Inc (DSPG) by 30.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apis Capital Advisors Llc sold 30,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.65% . The institutional investor held 69,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $982,000, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apis Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dsp Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $325.49 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $14.2. About 42,767 shares traded. DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) has risen 31.59% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.59% the S&P500. Some Historical DSPG News: 30/04/2018 – DSP Group 1Q Rev $28.1M; 02/05/2018 – MIRAE ASSET, DSP JOIN RACE TO ACQUIRE IDFC ASSET MANAGEMENT: BS; 08/03/2018 – NTT Electronics Reaches Industry Milestone with 64GBaud High-performance Coherent DSP; 30/04/2018 – DSP Group 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 07/05/2018 – Blackrock to Sell Stake in Indian Joint Venture to DSP; 07/05/2018 – BlackRock exits mutual fund venture with India’s DSP Group; 25/04/2018 – Boston Biomedical Inc. Initiates Two Studies Evaluating WT1 Cancer Peptide Vaccine DSP-7888 (ombipepimut-S*); 07/05/2018 – BLACKROCK TO SELL MINORITY STAKE IN DSP BLACKROCK TO DSP GROUP; 07/03/2018 DSP Group to Participate at the 30th Annual ROTH Investor Conference; 22/04/2018 – DJ DSP Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DSPG)

Sageworth Trust Co decreased its stake in Boeing Company Cmn (BA) by 83.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sageworth Trust Co sold 930 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 179 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68,000, down from 1,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sageworth Trust Co who had been investing in Boeing Company Cmn for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $185.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $330.45. About 3.87 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 07/03/2018 – JET AIRWAYS’ 787 ORDER ‘HASN’T GONE ANYWHERE’: BOEING’S KESKAR; 23/03/2018 – Boeing: All Nippon Airways Placed New Order for Two 777 Freighters Valued at $678M; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS SELECTIVE ACQUISITIONS ON SCALE OF POSSIBLE EMBRAER TIE-UP ‘VERY DOABLE’ WITHOUT ALTERING CASH DEPLOYMENT STRATEGY; 20/04/2018 – Airline Regulators Call for Emergency Inspections of Boeing 737 Engines–Update; 03/04/2018 – Norwegian Air says $250 mln Dreamliner facility could be converted to long-term financing; 25/04/2018 – Boeing lifts guidance on higher defence and aviation spending; 18/05/2018 – NBC10 Philadelphia: #BREAKING: A Boeing 737 operated by state airline Cubana crashed on takeoff from Jose Marti International; 15/05/2018 – U.S. TRADE REP SAYS UNLESS EU STOPS BREAKING RULES ON AIRBUS SUBSIDIES, U.S. WILL HAVE TO MOVE FORWARD WITH COUNTER MEASURES ON EU PRODUCTS; 08/05/2018 – BOEING: RYANAIR ORDERED 25 AIRCRAFT; UTAIR AVIATION ORDERED 30; 25/04/2018 – BOEING GLOBAL SERVICES LANDED $5B IN ORDERS IN 1Q 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold DSPG shares while 25 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 15.62 million shares or 2.00% less from 15.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund, Texas-based fund reported 13,112 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0% in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG). Morgan Stanley reported 0% stake. Hightower Advsrs reported 0% of its portfolio in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG). Kbc Grp Nv reported 0% stake. Moreover, Tower Cap Ltd Liability Co (Trc) has 0% invested in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) for 4,810 shares. Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Interest Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG). D E Shaw And invested 0% of its portfolio in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG). Legal And General Gru Public Ltd Co invested 0% in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG). California Employees Retirement reported 45,400 shares. Citigroup holds 6,640 shares. Wedge Cap Mgmt L Limited Partnership Nc has invested 0.01% in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG). Jacobs Levy Equity Management stated it has 70,957 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 6,540 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 31,750 shares.

