Dsp Group (DSPG) Holder Kennedy Capital Management Increased Position by $2.69 Million as Stock Price Rose; Waste Management (WM) Position Raised by Cambridge Trust Company

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Dsp Group Inc (DSPG) by 32.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 192,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.65% . The institutional investor held 775,999 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.92M, up from 583,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Dsp Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $332.14M market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $14.49. About 27,867 shares traded. DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) has risen 31.59% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.59% the S&P500. Some Historical DSPG News: 22/05/2018 – Tremor Video DSP and Cuebiq Exclusively Partner for lndustry’s First Geo-Behavioral Targeting on Connected TV; 14/03/2018 – Tremor Video DSP Expands Marketing Team; 11/04/2018 – Cadence Boosts Vision and Al Performance with New Tensilica Vision Q6 DSP IP; 07/05/2018 – BLACKROCK TO SELL MINORITY INTEREST IN DSP BLACKROCK TO DSP GROUP; 07/05/2018 – BLACKROCK INC – CURRENTLY HAS 40 PCT STAKE IN JV, WHICH MANAGES, MARKETS A RANGE OF CO-BRANDED MUTUAL FUNDS IN INDIA; 30/04/2018 – DSP Group 1Q Rev $28.1M; 18/05/2018 – VINIT SAMBRE TO TAKE OVER AS HEAD OF EQUITIES AT DSP BLACKROCK; 21/05/2018 – DSP Group to Participate at the 46th Annual Cowen and Company Technology, Media and Telecom Conference; 25/04/2018 – Boston Biomedical Inc. Initiates Two Studies Evaluating WT1 Cancer Peptide Vaccine DSP-7888 (ombipepimut-S*); 30/04/2018 – DSP Group 1Q Adj EPS 1c

Cambridge Trust Company increased its stake in Waste Management Inc (WM) by 12.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Trust Company bought 3,168 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 27,866 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90 million, up from 24,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Trust Company who had been investing in Waste Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $120.17. About 615,717 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 17/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ELECTS WEIDEMEYER CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 06/03/2018 PA DEP: Bureau of Waste Management Overview TUESDAY, March 20, 2018; 10/04/2018 – Bradbury H. Anderson Also Steps Down as Chairman of Waste Management; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 09/05/2018 – CORRECTED-TOX FREE SOLUTIONS- UNDER SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENTS CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT TO ACQUIRE 100 PCT OF ORDINARY SHARES IN TOXFREE (CORRECTS; 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management; 11/05/2018 – Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 27/04/2018 – China ‘Tired’ of Importing U.S. Trash: Waste Management CEO (Video); 23/03/2018 – WAYNE HUIZENGA, FOUNDER OF BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO, WASTE MANAGEMENT, AND AUTONATION, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 80 – CNBC

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 7,876 shares. Hallmark Capital Mngmt holds 5,349 shares. Aldebaran Financial Inc stated it has 39,174 shares or 2.86% of all its holdings. Bp Public Ltd Company holds 0.22% or 55,000 shares. Eagleclaw Managment Ltd Llc holds 0.8% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) or 16,776 shares. Trust Company Of Toledo Na Oh has invested 0.59% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Td Asset Mngmt Inc reported 667,533 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.17% or 42,290 shares. Sandhill Cap Prtnrs Ltd holds 10,557 shares. Veritable Lp holds 11,041 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 338,377 are owned by Personal Capital. 493,818 were reported by Citigroup. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 4,449 shares. Tcw Group has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Louisiana State Employees Retirement owns 0.11% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 20,600 shares.

Cambridge Trust Company, which manages about $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 500 shares to 8,913 shares, valued at $10.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3,991 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,284 shares, and cut its stake in Check Point Software Tech (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold DSPG shares while 25 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 15.62 million shares or 2.00% less from 15.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 293 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Heartland Advsr, Wisconsin-based fund reported 10,390 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund, a Texas-based fund reported 13,112 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0% of its portfolio in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG). Wells Fargo & Communications Mn reported 0% in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG). The Georgia-based Invesco Ltd has invested 0% in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 14,745 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Van Eck Assocs Corp holds 0% or 8,548 shares. Sector Pension Board stated it has 17,118 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement has 0% invested in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) for 29,789 shares. Eam Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.45% stake. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag stated it has 0% in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG). Perritt Capital Mgmt owns 209,889 shares. Moreover, Psagot Investment House Limited has 0% invested in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) for 918 shares. Northern Trust Corporation owns 0% invested in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) for 69,475 shares.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67 billion and $4.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 184,064 shares to 847,945 shares, valued at $25.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bankunited Inc (NYSE:BKU) by 16,074 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 183,716 shares, and cut its stake in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS).