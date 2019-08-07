Dsp Group (DSPG) Holder Boston Partners Has Decreased Position by $1.61 Million; Pecaut & Company Has Decreased Caseys Gen Stores (CASY) Position as Valuation Rose

Pecaut & Company decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (CASY) by 22.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company sold 2,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.05% . The institutional investor held 9,315 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11M, down from 12,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Caseys Gen Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $162.43. About 50,176 shares traded. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 47.23% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 23/05/2018 – JANA IS SAID TO TAKE STAKE IN CASEY’S STORES, MAY PUSH FOR SALE; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S GENERAL STORES SAYS ROBERT J. MYERS RETIRING; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – EXPECTS THE CUMULATIVE SAVINGS OF STORE-LEVEL OPERATING EXPENDITURES TO BE $200 MILLION BY FY 2021; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S EPS INCLUDES $4.60/SHR ADJUSTMENT DUE TO TAX LAW; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Adopts Governance Changes Consistent With Best Practices; 23/05/2018 – HEDGE FUND JANA PARTNERS SAYS DOES NOT OWN A SINGLE SHARE IN CASEY’S STORES CASY.O – FUND SPOKESMAN; 10/04/2018 – Casey’s Hires Chris Jones as Chief Marketing Officer; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees Same-Store Sales for Fuel Gallons Up 4% in FY 202; 08/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC CASY.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $118 FROM $112; 25/04/2018 – Jolt Cola Announces Casey’s General Store Distribution Deal

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Dsp Group Inc (DSPG) by 63.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners sold 115,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.65% . The institutional investor held 64,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $913,000, down from 180,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Dsp Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $328.11 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $14.32. About 4,344 shares traded. DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) has risen 31.59% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.59% the S&P500. Some Historical DSPG News: 07/05/2018 – BLACKROCK TO SELL MINORITY INTEREST IN DSP BLACKROCK: STATEMENT; 29/05/2018 – SHAILY ENGINEERING PLASTICS LTD SEPL.BO SAYS DSP BLACKROCK TRUSTEE COMPANY PVT LTD CUTS STAKE IN CO BY 2.40 PCT TO 4.10 PCT; 25/04/2018 – Boston Biomedical Inc. Initiates Two Studies Evaluating WT1 Cancer Peptide Vaccine DSP-7888 (ombipepimut-S*); 09/04/2018 – DSP Group Announces Appointment of Cynthia Paul to the Bd of Directors; 07/05/2018 – BLACKROCK TO SELL MINORITY INTEREST IN DSP BLACKROCK TO DSP GROUP; 09/04/2018 – DSP GROUP SAYS ON APRIL 4, BOARD AMENDED AND RESTATED CO’S BYLAWS TO INCREASE SIZE OF BOARD FROM SEVEN TO EIGHT – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – Cadence Boosts Vision and Al Performance with New Tensilica Vision Q6 DSP IP; 22/05/2018 – Tremor Video DSP and Cuebiq Exclusively Partner for lndustry’s First Geo-Behavioral Targeting on Connected TV; 02/05/2018 – MIRAE ASSET, DSP JOIN RACE TO ACQUIRE IDFC ASSET MANAGEMENT: BS; 18/05/2018 – VINIT SAMBRE TO TAKE OVER AS HEAD OF EQUITIES AT DSP BLACKROCK

Analysts await Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to report earnings on September, 9. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 4.74% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.9 per share. CASY’s profit will be $73.17M for 20.41 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by Casey's General Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 192.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold CASY shares while 90 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.49% less from 33.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Commercial Bank owns 1,084 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Limited Partnership invested in 0.02% or 91,500 shares. Moreover, Lvm Cap Management Mi has 0.13% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 4,380 shares. 10,270 are owned by Jane Street Group Inc Ltd Company. Da Davidson reported 2,505 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 381,112 were reported by Northern Tru Corp. Bb&T Limited Liability Com stated it has 3,748 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Grp has 0.01% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Kwmg Limited Co owns 1,008 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Limited Liability owns 145,657 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Gru Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 160 shares. Texas Yale Capital accumulated 5,486 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability holds 6,636 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Vanguard Grp has 0.02% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 3.66 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold DSPG shares while 25 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 15.62 million shares or 2.00% less from 15.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Financial Bank holds 0% or 18,706 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 14,590 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership owns 1.71M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Kbc Grp Nv invested in 7,629 shares or 0% of the stock. Millennium Mgmt Lc, a New York-based fund reported 149,888 shares. Georgia-based Invesco Limited has invested 0% in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG). Bridgeway Capital Management Inc holds 0.01% or 72,300 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Renaissance Tech Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG). Boston Prns has invested 0% in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG). Group Inc One Trading Lp reported 12,478 shares. Maryland-based Price T Rowe Associates Md has invested 0% in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG). Mason Street Advisors Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG). Van Eck Assocs holds 0% of its portfolio in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) for 8,548 shares. Psagot Invest House stated it has 0% of its portfolio in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG). State Street holds 0% of its portfolio in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) for 219,130 shares.

