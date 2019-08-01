Dsm Capital Partners Trimmed Its Weibo (WB) Stake by $12.77 Million; Stock Declined; Hanson Mcclain Cut Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $10.09 Million; Stock Price Rose

Hanson Mcclain Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 34.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson Mcclain Inc sold 86,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 163,941 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.34M, down from 250,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson Mcclain Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $138.59. About 22.91M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT TO KEEP GROWING CAPEX AS LONG AS CLOUD DEMAND GROWS; 08/03/2018 – Comodo CA Launches Industry Leading Certificate Manager 6.0 for Next Generation Digital Certificate Management & Automation; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WAS $0.95 AND INCREASED 36%; 20/05/2018 – MICROSOFT BUYS SEMANTIC MACHINES FOR CONVERSATIONAL AI PUSH; 05/03/2018 – STATS Extends Multi-Year Agreement to Provide Sports Data Information for Microsoft; 12/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – ANNOUNCED THAT ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.42 PER SHARE; 25/04/2018 – ZDNet: Microsoft’s new open-source tech turns iPads, Surface Pros into big touchscreen; 10/04/2018 – Atrio Systems Announces Rebranding to NuSoft Solutions; 21/05/2018 – PagerDuty Named a 2018 Cool Vendor by Gartner; 29/03/2018 – REFILE-Microsoft’s veteran Windows head Terry Myerson to leave company

Dsm Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Weibo (WB) by 15.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsm Capital Partners Llc sold 209,331 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.35% . The hedge fund held 1.13 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.83 million, down from 1.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsm Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Weibo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.96% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $37.62. About 1.34 million shares traded. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 52.29% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 09/05/2018 – WEIBO – QTRLY MAUS HAD NET ADDITION OF ABOUT 70 MLN USERS Y-O-Y & REACHED 411 MLN IN MARCH; 16/04/2018 – China’s Sina Weibo reverses gay content clean-up after outcry; 15/04/2018 – `I Am Gay, Not a Pervert’: Furor Erupts in China as Sina Weibo Bans Gay Content; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO SEES 2Q NET REV. $420.0M TO $430.0M, EST. $417.4M; 13/04/2018 – Weibo to ban gay, violent content from platform; 26/04/2018 – Weibo Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 09/05/2018 – Weibo Corp. 1Q Net Profit Doubles as Revenue Grows; 21/05/2018 – CHINESE SECURITIES REGULATOR COMMENTS IN WEIBO STATEMENT; 24/05/2018 – Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q Adj EPS 50c

Analysts await Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, down 6.45% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.62 per share. WB’s profit will be $130.52M for 16.22 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Weibo Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.12% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “WB News: Weibo Stock Tumbles on Nomura Downgrade – Nasdaq” on January 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Weibo: Extreme Overreaction – Seeking Alpha” published on May 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Alibaba Stock Is Riding High on Growth in Cloud, Global Operations – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Weibo Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for WB – Nasdaq” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Weibo Corporation (WB) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat, Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold WB shares while 58 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 43.81 million shares or 7.99% more from 40.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pillar Pacific Capital Ltd Llc holds 85,563 shares. Andra Ap holds 82,700 shares. Reilly Ltd Liability Corporation reported 5 shares. Mariner Ltd Co holds 0% or 3,768 shares in its portfolio. Northern Tru Corp reported 393,364 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.03% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Susquehanna Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0% or 42,236 shares. Financial Corporation holds 196 shares. Earnest Limited Liability accumulated 8 shares. Kbc Gru Nv owns 0.07% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 131,714 shares. Moreover, Signaturefd Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). 4,825 were accumulated by Amer Insur Tx. Hightower Advsr Lc stated it has 0.02% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Baillie Gifford holds 0% or 26,310 shares. Brinker Capital has 8,833 shares.

Dsm Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $5.78 billion and $6.78B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Epam Systems (NYSE:EPAM) by 688,618 shares to 709,738 shares, valued at $120.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cl A by 6,918 shares in the quarter, for a total of 382,370 shares, and has risen its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Moves -0.07%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/05/2019: QCOM, BIDU, TM, NOK, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/31/2019: GRMN, ENPH, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/23/2019: AUDC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, INTC, ERIC – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Why Wall Street Is Expecting a Strong Report and Guidance From Microsoft – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Hanson Mcclain Inc, which manages about $1.61B and $2.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (THRK) by 828,692 shares to 13.62 million shares, valued at $479.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Ser Tr by 31,163 shares in the quarter, for a total of 241,754 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded.