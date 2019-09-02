Dsm Capital Partners Trimmed Intuit (INTU) Holding by $4.32 Million; As Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Shares Rose, Bank Of Hawaii Has Upped Position by $335,490

Bank Of Hawaii increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 11.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Hawaii bought 2,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 20,705 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31M, up from 18,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Hawaii who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $169.84. About 784,011 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: Will Become Increasingly Difficult for Employers to Find Skilled Talent as Labor Pool Tightens; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – SINCE THE BEGINNING OF THE YEAR, PARIS AÉROPORT PASSENGER TRAFFIC HAS INCREASED BY 2.3%, WITH A TOTAL OF 31.5 MILLION PASSENGERS; 03/04/2018 – ADP payroll data is expected Wednesday morning, and is seen as a warmup for Friday’s government jobs report; 28/03/2018 – March 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, April 4, 2018; 19/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – GROUPE ADP’S INVESTMENT STANDS AT $265 MLN; 20/05/2018 – LE MAIRE: FRANCE’S ADP STAKE SHOULD BE REINVESTED IN INNOVATION; 21/03/2018 – ADP Applauds Five Companies for Best Practices in Human Capital Management at 25th Annual ADP Meeting of the Minds Conference; 17/04/2018 – Gig Economy’s Rising Popularity Proving Unstoppable Value for Human Capital; 07/03/2018 – US TREASURY YIELDS RISE AFTER ADP JOBS DATA, 10-YEAR YIELDS INCREASE TO 2.86 PCT US10YT=RR; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Now Sees FY18 EPS Up 11%-12%; Had Seen Up 8%-9%

Dsm Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 1.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsm Capital Partners Llc sold 16,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The hedge fund held 829,164 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $216.75 million, down from 845,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsm Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $288.36. About 783,703 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 17/05/2018 – SF Business Times: Exclusive: #HRtech company @glintinc adds @Intuit / $INTU exec as its first independent board member; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT RAISES YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE; 24/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Indigo Agriculture and Intuit; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To EPS $4.50-EPS $4.52; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES INTUIT SR UNSECURED TO A3 FROM Baa1; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Rev $2.93B; 07/03/2018 – Medfusion Launches its Newest Patient Experience Platform at HIMSS18; 31/05/2018 – QuickBooks Delivers Enhanced Payroll Services for Small Businesses; 17/05/2018 – GLINT WELCOMES SHERRY WHITELEY TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Bank Of Hawaii, which manages about $1.30 billion and $1.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (IEFA) by 34,942 shares to 521,603 shares, valued at $31.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core Msci (IEMG) by 32,264 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 245,845 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of Hawaii Corp (NYSE:BOH).

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, down 133.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.58% EPS growth.

Dsm Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $5.78 billion and $6.78B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Holdings by 416,891 shares to 3.84M shares, valued at $398.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) by 3,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).