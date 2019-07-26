Dsm Capital Partners Stake In Adobe (ADBE) Was Has Raised; Apple Com (AAPL) Stock Price Rose While Capwealth Advisors Lifted by $330,183 Its Holding

Capwealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 1.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capwealth Advisors Llc bought 1,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 141,089 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.80M, up from 139,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capwealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $956.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $207.8. About 10.63 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 30/03/2018 – TAIPEI — Leading iPhone assembler Hon Hai Precision Industry endured its first decline in full-year net profit since 2008, hampered by weaker-than-expected sales of the smartphone while the company struggles to reduce its reliance on Apple; 03/05/2018 – Apple faces these technical roadblocks in the comedown from earnings euphoria; 26/04/2018 – Apple Officially Discontinues its AirPort Wireless Routers; 25/05/2018 – Apple sees steep increase in U.S. national security requests; 01/05/2018 – APPLE 2Q IPHONE UNITS SOLD 52.2M, EST. 52.3M; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Apple and Microsoft will be part of government drone pilots, but Amazon was left out; 20/04/2018 – Apple goes negative for the year; 10/03/2018 – Apple patented a keyboard that can’t be defeated by crumbs. Via @verge:; 26/03/2018 – Apple to delay release of iPhone SE 2 in India due to government restriction, sources say; 20/04/2018 – Cult of Mac: Apple open-sources its FoundationDB database technology

Dsm Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Adobe (ADBE) by 7.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsm Capital Partners Llc bought 147,198 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.00 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $534.14 million, up from 1.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsm Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Adobe for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $150.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $311.01. About 650,724 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 05/04/2018 – ADBE: Adobe names John Murpy as CFO, effective April 9 [MORE]; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $2.15B, EST. $2.14B; 20/04/2018 – DJ Adobe Systems Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADBE); 27/03/2018 – ADOBE PREDICTS BOOST FROM LARGE GROWTH IN CREATIVE JOBS; 15/05/2018 – DUQUESNE ADDED INTC, BABA, MU, NFLX, ADBE IN 1Q: 13F; 23/03/2018 – Branch Becomes Premier Level Partner in Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Drive Digital Experience and Measurement Innovations for Enterprise Marketers; 21/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: BREAKING: A Campbell-based eBay spinoff’s value is about to go from $150 million to $1.68; 23/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Adobe Rtgs Unffctd By Acqstn, Stk Rprchs Pgrm; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $193; 04/04/2018 – Adobe Summit: Experience Is Everything

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Maplelane Llc has invested 2.16% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Ltd stated it has 1,392 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Associate Ltd has invested 0.23% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Moors Cabot accumulated 1,670 shares. 4,891 are owned by Fiduciary Tru. Sg Americas Limited Liability Co invested in 0.49% or 198,525 shares. Moreover, Convergence Invest Prtn Ltd has 0.06% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 968 shares. Old Dominion Management has invested 2.79% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Jensen Inv Management owns 0.17% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 53,369 shares. Aviance Cap Prtn Limited Liability Com holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 8,816 shares. Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 760 shares. Accuvest Advisors holds 4,075 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Advisory Ser Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 16,534 shares. Park National Oh accumulated 37,738 shares. Joel Isaacson Co Ltd has 1,227 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $17.57 million activity. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $7.39 million was sold by Rencher Bradley. Parasnis Abhay had sold 25,000 shares worth $6.00 million. $3.45M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was sold by Morris Donna.

Dsm Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $5.78 billion and $6.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth (IWF) by 113,374 shares to 600 shares, valued at $90,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 466,392 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.62M shares, and cut its stake in Hdfc Bank (NYSE:HDB).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.