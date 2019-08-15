Dsm Capital Partners Stake in Adobe (ADBE) Boosted by $39.15 Million; Par Capital Management Lifted Groupon (GRPN) Stake

Dsm Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Adobe (ADBE) by 7.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsm Capital Partners Llc bought 147,198 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 2.00M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $534.14 million, up from 1.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsm Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Adobe for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $9.51 during the last trading session, reaching $283.66. About 2.59 million shares traded or 1.22% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: WEBSITES SHOULD HAVE CLEAR DATA DISCLAIMERS; 29/03/2018 – ADOBE GROWS ADVERTISING TECH BUSINESS WITH NBCUNIVERSAL PACT; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS CO AND ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Addition of Ricks Expands Board to 11 Members From 10; 04/05/2018 – Adobe Named a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP ON ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – MURPHY WILL ASSUME CFO ROLE FROM ADOBE EVP AND CFO MARK GARRETT; 21/03/2018 – Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud; 05/04/2018 – Adobe at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $193

Par Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Groupon Inc (GRPN) by 10.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Par Capital Management Inc bought 5.03 million shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The hedge fund held 54.65M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $193.99M, up from 49.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Par Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Groupon Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.27% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $2.39. About 7.50M shares traded or 54.45% up from the average. Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has declined 34.51% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 01/05/2018 – GROUPON BUYS CLOUD SAVINGS CO; 22/05/2018 – Groupon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Groupon 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED $300 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 01/05/2018 – Groupon Acquires Cloud Savings Company, Ltd; 01/05/2018 – GROUPON GROUPON BUYS CLOUD SAVINGS CO; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON SAYS MAY EXPLORE NEW CATEGORIES FOR GROUPON+; 21/04/2018 – DJ Groupon Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRPN); 17/05/2018 – Uber Had Hired Jeff Holden From Groupon in 2014; 09/05/2018 – Groupon Board Approves $300M Shr Repurchase Authorization

Dsm Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $5.78B and $6.78B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cl C by 1,818 shares to 19,193 shares, valued at $22.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Holdings by 37,311 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,924 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviance Capital Limited reported 538 shares. Bluestein R H owns 1.19% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 81,878 shares. Mirae Asset Investments Company Limited reported 276,090 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Corp owns 1,038 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Savant Cap Limited Com owns 3,378 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Wetherby Asset Mgmt reported 13,828 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. 200 are owned by Community Bancorp Na. Jensen Inv has 0.17% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Oakbrook Limited Liability owns 22,270 shares. American, New York-based fund reported 214,020 shares. Envestnet Asset Management invested 0.14% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Moreover, Washington Trust Savings Bank has 0.01% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 314 shares. Texas-based Avalon Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Communications holds 0.42% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 10,392 shares.

Par Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.46B and $5.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Semgroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG) by 150,000 shares to 557,779 shares, valued at $8.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15.62M shares, and cut its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold GRPN shares while 52 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 346.75 million shares or 0.30% less from 347.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt invested 0.03% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Blackrock Inc reported 0% stake. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Company accumulated 37 shares. Cibc Asset holds 0% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) or 20,092 shares. Sessa Capital Im Limited Partnership invested 1.54% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Signaturefd Lc owns 0% invested in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) for 20 shares. Boothbay Fund Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 102,554 shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 238,405 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 75,017 shares. Marathon Trading Invest Management Ltd Liability holds 14,824 shares. Sei Investments reported 0% stake. Panagora Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Principal Finance Inc reported 45,282 shares stake. Geode Cap Mngmt Lc stated it has 0% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). 682,745 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement Sys.

