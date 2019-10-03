Dsm Capital Partners Position in Adobe (ADBE) Lowered by $12.34 Million as Stock Price Rose; A T & T (T) Market Valuation Rose While Stanley-Laman Group LTD Has Trimmed Its Position by $400,587

Dsm Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Adobe (ADBE) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsm Capital Partners Llc sold 41,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 1.96M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $578.22 million, down from 2.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsm Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Adobe for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $131.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $4.86 during the last trading session, reaching $271.52. About 1.09 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on Rivals (Correct); 13/04/2018 – Microsoft, Adobe and Mattel among 40 companies pledging to make workplace changes to help women succeed; 23/05/2018 – MarketingLand: Adobe suits up for e-commerce competition with its purchase of Magento; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – QTRLY SHR $1.55 ON A NON-GAAP BASIS; 27/03/2018 – Infogroup Announces Data Integration with Adobe Audience Marketplace; 15/05/2018 – DUQUESNE ADDED INTC, BABA, MU, NFLX, ADBE IN 1Q: 13F; 27/03/2018 – TMMData Announces Deep Integration With Adobe Cloud Platform; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE FUNDED FROM ADOBE’S FUTURE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS; 27/03/2018 – Publicis Groupe Named 2018 Adobe Experience Cloud Partner of the Year; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ADOBE 2018 FORECAST REPORTED JAN. 22

Stanley-Laman Group Ltd decreased its stake in A T & T Inc (T) by 22.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd analyzed 12,139 shares as the company's stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 41,213 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38M, down from 53,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd who had been investing in A T & T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $271.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $37.12. About 7.54M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87 billion for 9.87 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Dsm Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $5.78 billion and $6.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Holdings by 13,890 shares to 75,814 shares, valued at $142.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sirius Xm Holdings (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 7.33 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 19.90M shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).