Dsm Capital Partners Lowered Its Holding in Toronto (TD) by $76.81 Million; First Interstate Bank Increases Holding in Union Pacific (UNP)

Dsm Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Toronto (TD) by 96.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsm Capital Partners Llc sold 1.42 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The hedge fund held 49,950 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.71 million, down from 1.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsm Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Toronto for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $55.89. About 339,187 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 30/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: TD Bank EUR Benchmark 7Y Covered MS +10 Area; 22/05/2018 – Walter E. Smithe Furniture & Design Selects TD Bank as New Financing Partner; 28/05/2018 – MANDATE: TD Bank EUR Benchmark 7Y Covered Bond; 27/03/2018 – TD BANK’S BRACA SEES U.S. MORTGAGE SHIFT AWAY FROM REFINANCING; 26/04/2018 – TD Bank Takes 2018 J.D. Power Trophy for Retail Customer Satisfaction in Florida; 09/03/2018 – 12th Annual Power of Women Luncheon Honoring Kim Davis, National Hockey League, Ellen Patterson, TD Bank, and Margaret M. Smyth; 25/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK TD.TO : ALL FIGURES IN C$; 01/05/2018 – 15WT: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (Covered Bonds): FRN Variable Rate Fix; 05/03/2018 – TD BANK GROUP REPORTS BOOST TO NVCC PFD SHARE ISSUE; 28/03/2018 – TD BANK GROUP: INTENTION TO REPURCHASE FOR CANCELLATION UP TO

First Interstate Bank increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 8.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Interstate Bank bought 3,379 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 45,030 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53 million, up from 41,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Interstate Bank who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $167.09. About 969,853 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC TO BE 100% INSTALLED BY YR END 2018; 22/03/2018 – OCEAN NETWORK EXPRESS SELECTS UNP AS WESTERN U.S. RAIL PROVIDER; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC – ON MARCH 15, CO REDEEMED $155 MLN OF DEBENTURES & MORTGAGE BONDS BOUGHT BY CO’S UNIT IN 1982 ACQUISITION OF MISSOURI PACIFIC RAILROAD; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES CARGO GAINS IN PLASTICS, INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC lnterstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class I Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC Interstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO FULLY IMPLEMENT PTC BY `NO LATER’ THAN 2020; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific profit rises 22.2 pct; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Raises Freight Rates as Safety Gear Slows Trains

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.3% or 1.08 million shares in its portfolio. Orleans Cap Mgmt Corp La reported 1.98% stake. Moreover, Dupont Corporation has 0.45% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Illinois-based Citadel Advsrs has invested 0.02% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Valley Advisers holds 1.37% or 28,597 shares in its portfolio. First American Bankshares invested in 0.58% or 47,892 shares. Toth Financial Advisory holds 0.13% or 3,357 shares in its portfolio. 15,871 were reported by Mai Cap Management. Penobscot Inv Mgmt Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 23,547 shares. Smith Salley & reported 1.39% stake. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.63% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Patten Group Inc invested in 2,130 shares. Captrust owns 37,582 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Aureus Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,350 shares. Amer Registered Inv Advisor holds 0.79% or 8,512 shares.

First Interstate Bank, which manages about $448.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,694 shares to 115,063 shares, valued at $13.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr (XLY) by 38,319 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,649 shares, and cut its stake in Lowe’s Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Dsm Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $5.78B and $6.78B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 147,198 shares to 2.00M shares, valued at $534.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU) by 183,860 shares in the quarter, for a total of 711,885 shares, and has risen its stake in 51Job (NASDAQ:JOBS).