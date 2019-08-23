Dsm Capital Partners Lowered Its Becton Dickinson & Company (BDX) Stake; Pimco Municipal Income Fund (PMF) Has 1.15 Sentiment

Dsm Capital Partners Llc decreased Becton Dickinson & Company (BDX) stake by 2.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dsm Capital Partners Llc sold 20,096 shares as Becton Dickinson & Company (BDX)’s stock rose 7.28%. The Dsm Capital Partners Llc holds 711,902 shares with $177.78M value, down from 731,998 last quarter. Becton Dickinson & Company now has $68.66B valuation. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $254.32. About 107,636 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Pimco Municipal Income Fund (PMF) investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.02, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 15 hedge funds increased or opened new holdings, while 13 trimmed and sold stock positions in Pimco Municipal Income Fund. The hedge funds in our database now own: 1.99 million shares, down from 1.99 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Pimco Municipal Income Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 8 Increased: 11 New Position: 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Trust invested 0.2% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Howe & Rusling Inc owns 4,494 shares. Grimes And Commerce has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Marshall Wace Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 2,000 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Co reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Morgan Stanley invested in 0.21% or 2.93 million shares. Regent Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.28% or 3,337 shares. Td Asset owns 502,606 shares. Whittier Tru Communication Of Nevada Inc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 4,913 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 353,178 shares. Moreover, Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust has 0.04% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 1,216 shares. Stonebridge Capital Mgmt, California-based fund reported 5,033 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md has invested 1.25% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Lakeview Capital Limited Co holds 2,261 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Buckingham Management Inc reported 8,341 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Becton Dickinson has $290 highest and $25000 lowest target. $271.50’s average target is 6.76% above currents $254.32 stock price. Becton Dickinson had 12 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Argus Research. Raymond James maintained the shares of BDX in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Strong Buy” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Friday, March 1.

Dsm Capital Partners Llc increased Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) stake by 239,948 shares to 1.36M valued at $217.26M in 2019Q1. It also upped Paypal Holdings stake by 416,891 shares and now owns 3.84 million shares. New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU) was raised too.

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Be Cautious About Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) ROE Of 5.1%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Becton, Dickinson Accelerates Its Growth – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BD sues Stryker over PureWick patents – Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Becton, Dickinson Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “10 Biggest Medical Device Stocks – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The company has market cap of $380.09 million. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It has a 207.89 P/E ratio. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

The stock increased 0.20% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.76. About 14,905 shares traded. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (PMF) has 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PIMCO Municipal Income Fund declares $0.0596 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PMF: Paying A Premium For Municipal Debt – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PIMCO CEF Update | July – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “PIMCO Closed-End Funds Declare Monthly Common Share Distributions – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Possible Replacements For Overvalued PIMCO Muni Funds – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 22, 2019.