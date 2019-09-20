Dsm Capital Partners Lowered Intuit (INTU) Stake by $66.35 Million; As Cymabay Therapeutics (CBAY) Market Value Declined, Ghost Tree Capital Has Upped by $1.75 Million Its Position

Dsm Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 30.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsm Capital Partners Llc sold 254,216 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The hedge fund held 574,948 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $150.25 million, down from 829,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsm Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $269.18. About 1.07M shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC QTRLY GAAP SHR $4.59; 07/03/2018 Intuit Launches QuickBooks Accountant Apps Program; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Rev $5.915B-$5.935B; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT SEES YEAR CONSUMER GROUP REV. GROWTH OF 12 TO 13%; 16/05/2018 – Case: Negligence and Aiding and Abetting Claims Against Intuit Dismissed (N.D. Cal.) (IRC §7206); 22/05/2018 – INTUIT 3Q NET REV. $2.93B, EST. $2.86B; 07/03/2018 – Medfusion Launches its Newest Patient Experience Platform at HIMSS18; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Adj EPS $5.51-Adj EPS $5.53

Ghost Tree Capital Llc increased its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 49.67% . The hedge fund held 1.00M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.16 million, up from 750,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $384.03 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $5.63. About 798,758 shares traded or 18.45% up from the average. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has declined 43.20% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAY News: 18/05/2018 – Histolndex and CymaBay Therapeutics Team up to Advance NASH Drug Development; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – SELADELPAR APPEARS SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; 03/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics Access Event Scheduled By LifeSci Advisors; 11/04/2018 – CBAY:SELADELPAR SHOWED ANTI-INFLAMMATORY ACTIVITY THRU 26 WEEKS; 28/03/2018 – #EASL2018 late breakers still embargoed for official press program $CBAY PPARδ Ph2 PBC $NVS FXR Ph2 PBC @NGMBio FGF19 Ph2 PSC $ALNY Givosiran in AIP; 11/04/2018 – CymaBay Announces Positive New 12-Week and 26-Week Results from its Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Seladelpar in Patients with Primar; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 OF SELADELPAR STUDY REAFFIRM PLANS FOR ADVANCING TO PHASE 3 IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 18/05/2018 – HISTOINDEX, CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS IN NASH DRUG DEVELOPMENT PACT; 18/05/2018 – HistoIndex and CymaBay Therapeutics Team up to Advance NASH Drug Development; 11/04/2018 – CymaBay Announces Positive New 12-Week and 26-Week Results from its Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Seladelpar in Patients with Primary Biliary Cholangitis at The International Liver Congress™ 2018

More notable recent CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 11, 2019 : CBAY, AMD, QQQ, SFLY, BYND, TQQQ – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CymaBay Therapeutics Strengthens Management Team with Appointment of Janet Dorling as Chief Commercial Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on August 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CymaBay Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in September – GlobeNewswire” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 06/11/2019: CBAY, MOTS, PRVB, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (CBAY) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Ghost Tree Capital Llc, which manages about $477.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc by 100,000 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $6.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 275,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 175,000 shares, and cut its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $-0.07 EPS, down 133.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.38 actual EPS reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.58% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold INTU shares while 243 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 219.23 million shares or 0.86% less from 221.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Keybank Natl Association Oh has 0.32% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 210,536 shares. Moreover, Mckinley Capital Lc Delaware has 0.11% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 6,522 shares. Winslow Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 2.14% stake. Partner Inv Management Limited Partnership holds 1.71% or 6,163 shares. Hwg Lp holds 1.72% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 6,809 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp has 458,866 shares. Federated Pa has invested 0.04% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Global Investors invested in 765,749 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Davidson Invest invested in 0.7% or 25,762 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 99,948 shares. Finance Architects has 0.03% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). North Star Asset reported 1.11% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.68% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Mason Street Ltd Com reported 36,972 shares. Switzerland-based Gam Hldg Ag has invested 0.03% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

More notable recent Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Intuit (INTU) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/23/2019: CRM,VMW,PVTL,CBLK,INTU,HPQ – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Intuit Pushes AI To Simplify Tax Filing – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Tech Stock News: Earnings From VMware, Salesforce, and Intuit – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intuit Management Talks Online Ecosystem Revenue, TurboTax Live, and More – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Dsm Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $5.78 billion and $6.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU) by 350,174 shares to 1.06 million shares, valued at $102.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cl A by 39,437 shares in the quarter, for a total of 421,807 shares, and has risen its stake in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX).