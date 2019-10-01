Dsm Capital Partners Lifted Position in Microsoft (MSFT); Bluemountain Capital Management Increases Holding in Oasis Pete New (OAS)

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Oasis Pete Inc New (OAS) by 518.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc bought 140,664 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.01% . The hedge fund held 167,800 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $953,000, up from 27,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oasis Pete Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.38. About 9.93 million shares traded. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 60.18% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.18% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 15/05/2018 – Paulson & Co. Adds Energen, Exits Oasis Petroleum: 13F; 22/04/2018 – DJ Oasis Petroleum Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OAS); 26/04/2018 – Oslo Asset Asa Buys New 1.1% Position in Oasis Petroleum; 16/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 8; 10/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12 FROM $11; 07/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 8.0C; 21/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $18; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q Adj EPS 10c; 22/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18

Dsm Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 3.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsm Capital Partners Llc bought 154,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 4.98M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $667.54 million, up from 4.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsm Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $137.3. About 15.28M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Announces Preliminary Results of Tender Offer; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q MORE PERSONAL COMPUTING REV. $10.3B-$10.6B; 30/04/2018 – CYREN TO WORK WITH MICROSOFT ON PHISHING, ATTACKS IN OFFICE 365; 30/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Shifts Focus from Windows to Azure Cloud; 13/03/2018 – Preempt Researchers Find Critical Vulnerability that Exploits Authentication in Microsoft Remote Desktop Protocol (MS-RDP); 14/05/2018 – Zerto Wins Big at The Channel Company’s Annual Midsize Enterprise Summit; 13/03/2018 – Telecom Paper: Microsoft to open two cloud centres in Germany – report; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Refiners Propose to Kick Off More than $3 Billion Worth of Projects by End of Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 07/05/2018 – FreshBooks Announces the Ability for Small Business Owners to Collect Payments Directly Within Microsoft Outlook with Microsoft Pay; 17/05/2018 – Arconic Board Approves Quarterly Dividends

Dsm Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $5.78 billion and $6.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) by 309,743 shares to 2,325 shares, valued at $547,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) by 59,189 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.95 million shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Spirit Of America Ny has 0.67% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 33,409 shares. Bluefin Trading Ltd Liability invested in 0.09% or 4,950 shares. First National Bank & Trust Sioux Falls holds 4.72% or 10,291 shares. 189,935 are held by Jones Financial Companies Lllp. 41,473 are owned by Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gru Ltd. Sun Life Fincl stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Old Second Bank & Trust Of Aurora has invested 3.58% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 173,317 are held by Managed Asset Portfolios Ltd Liability Company. Associated Banc stated it has 4.22% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 159,640 are held by Osborne Ptnrs Capital Management Ltd. Verition Fund reported 0.11% stake. Liberty Capital Management has invested 2.01% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 1832 Asset Limited Partnership invested in 3.71% or 8.55M shares. Oppenheimer And holds 2.79% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 766,391 shares. 6.29M were accumulated by Us National Bank De.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 42 investors sold OAS shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 262.38 million shares or 10.01% less from 291.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pitcairn Com holds 10,022 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Oslo Asset Management As invested in 11.29% or 7.72 million shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability holds 0% or 1.15M shares in its portfolio. The Australia-based Macquarie Ltd has invested 0.06% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Liability invested 0% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 369,231 shares. Weiss Multi invested in 20,197 shares or 0% of the stock. Amer Assets Management Ltd Liability Corporation, California-based fund reported 70,000 shares. Ellington Management Group Limited Liability Corp has 0.38% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 394,106 shares. Kennedy owns 1.29M shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Aus, Australia-based fund reported 32,300 shares. World Asset Mgmt owns 13,081 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Renaissance Inv Group Incorporated Ltd Llc accumulated 11,000 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Limited reported 118,400 shares stake. Guinness Atkinson Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 41,000 shares.

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.77B and $393.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XOP) by 152,346 shares to 728,186 shares, valued at $19.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 144,464 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,472 shares, and cut its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG).

