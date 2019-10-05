Dsm Capital Partners Lifted Its Sirius Xm Holdings (SIRI) Stake; BEIERSDORF A G ORDINARY SHARES (BDRFF) SI Increased By 14.68%

BEIERSDORF A G ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) had an increase of 14.68% in short interest. BDRFF’s SI was 480,500 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 14.68% from 419,000 shares previously. With 900 avg volume, 534 days are for BEIERSDORF A G ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:BDRFF)’s short sellers to cover BDRFF’s short positions. It closed at $118.24 lastly. It is down 0.00% since October 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Dsm Capital Partners Llc increased Sirius Xm Holdings (SIRI) stake by 58.31% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Dsm Capital Partners Llc acquired 7.33M shares as Sirius Xm Holdings (SIRI)’s stock rose 6.46%. The Dsm Capital Partners Llc holds 19.90M shares with $111.04M value, up from 12.57 million last quarter. Sirius Xm Holdings now has $27.85 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.38. About 14.73M shares traded. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) has declined 10.44% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SIRI News: 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: LIBERTY SIRIUSXM 1Q ADJ OIBDA $525M; 09/05/2018 – SiriusXM Total Subscribers Have Surpassed 33 Million; 19/03/2018 – Sirius XM: Introductory SiriusXM All Access Subscription to Come with Purchase of Equipped Vehicles Through the 2022 Model Yr; 29/03/2018 – SIRIUS MINERALS PLC – COMPANY REMAINS ON TRACK TO PRODUCE FIRST POLYHALITE AND COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION ON TIME AND ON BUDGET; 25/04/2018 – Sirius XM 1Q EPS 6c; 21/03/2018 – SiriusXM’s Urban View Channel to Launch Voter Registration Campaign: “Urban View Vote”; 25/04/2018 – Sirius XM 1Q Net $289.4M; 18/04/2018 – Nissan North America and SiriusXM Extend Agreement Through 2023 Model Year; 25/04/2018 – Fleetwood Mac to Launch Exclusive SiriusXM Channel as Iconic Band Announces North American Tour; 20/03/2018 – SIRIUS REAL ESTATE PLACING PRICE OF 60P/SHR

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company has market cap of $26.04 billion. It operates in two divisions, Consumer Business and tesa Business. It has a 33.7 P/E ratio. The Consumer Business segment offers skin and body care products.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.50, from 2.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 46 investors sold SIRI shares while 144 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 777.63 million shares or 13.57% less from 899.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bb&T Corporation has invested 0% in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). Lifeplan Fincl Group reported 1,143 shares. Cove Street Cap Lc owns 243,424 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Bruce & Incorporated holds 1.36 million shares or 1.62% of its portfolio. Schroder Invest Mngmt Group has invested 0% in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). Fort LP reported 0.37% stake. Trust Inv Advsrs has invested 1.09% in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). Us National Bank & Trust De invested 0% of its portfolio in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) for 779,331 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Llc owns 2.00M shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% or 304,893 shares in its portfolio. Acg Wealth reported 49,323 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Numerixs Invest Technology has 0.33% invested in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). M&R Mngmt Incorporated reported 700 shares. The California-based Tarbox Family Office Inc has invested 0% in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI).