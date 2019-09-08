Dsm Capital Partners Increases Stake in Adobe (ADBE); Retirement Systems Of Alabama Has Decreased Its Holding in Autozone (AZO) as Stock Value Rose

Dsm Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Adobe (ADBE) by 7.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsm Capital Partners Llc bought 147,198 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 2.00M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $534.14 million, up from 1.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsm Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Adobe for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $284.94. About 2.27M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/05/2018 – DUQUESNE ADDED INTC, BABA, MU, NFLX, ADBE IN 1Q: 13F; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS REAFFIRMS 2018 FORECAST; 03/04/2018 – Adobe Creative Cloud Empowers Creatives to Thrive in the Video Age; 05/04/2018 – ADBE: Adobe names John Murpy as CFO, effective April 9 [MORE]; 27/03/2018 – OneTrust Announces Adobe Cloud Platform Launch Extension; 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New U.S. Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe; 27/03/2018 – SMITH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers; 04/04/2018 – Adobe Summit: Experience Is Everything; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: WEBSITES SHOULD HAVE CLEAR DATA DISCLAIMERS; 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New US Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe

Retirement Systems Of Alabama decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 4.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Retirement Systems Of Alabama sold 570 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 11,621 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.90M, down from 12,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Retirement Systems Of Alabama who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $8.8 during the last trading session, reaching $1143.34. About 202,643 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 26/04/2018 – AutoZone to Release Third Quarter Earnings May 22, 2018; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Board Members; 28/03/2018 – AutoZone Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Under Armour, Exits AutoZone; 01/05/2018 – AutoZone to Attend Upcoming International Council of Shopping Centers’ 2018 RECon – The Global Real Estate Convention; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – QTR-END INVENTORY INCREASED 3.7% OVER SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Bd Members

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Crestwood Advsr Gru Lc has 3,743 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 180,000 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc accumulated 6.19 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.46% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Jaffetilchin Inv Ptnrs Limited Liability Company holds 3,797 shares. Moors And Cabot stated it has 1,670 shares. California-based Primecap Mgmt Ca has invested 3.79% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Cim Lc holds 0.23% or 2,312 shares in its portfolio. Cap Int stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Inverness Counsel Llc Ny owns 243,809 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Td Asset Mngmt has invested 0.08% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Shelton Cap Management stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Fincl Management Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Moreover, Duquesne Family Office Limited has 4.95% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 640,211 shares. Epoch Inv Partners Incorporated reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Dsm Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $5.78B and $6.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) by 359,768 shares to 312,068 shares, valued at $64.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) by 24,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.02 million shares, and cut its stake in Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW).

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 24 before the open. They expect $21.74 earnings per share, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $517.82M for 13.15 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual earnings per share reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

Retirement Systems Of Alabama, which manages about $20.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 2,816 shares to 61,357 shares, valued at $15.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX) by 69,217 shares in the quarter, for a total of 139,075 shares, and has risen its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).