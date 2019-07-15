Dsm Capital Partners Increases Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN); Somerville Kurt F Has Increased Chevron (CVX) Position by $371,091 as Share Price Rose

Dsm Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 0.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsm Capital Partners Llc bought 2,823 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.78% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 374,203 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $153.66 million, up from 371,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsm Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.59% or $7.59 during the last trading session, reaching $300.15. About 299,052 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 1.19% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 01/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma: Express Scripts to Pass on Savings to Eligible Patients From Participating Comml Health Plans; 03/04/2018 – EMA to Review Cemiplimab as a Potential Treatment for Advanced Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma; 16/05/2018 – REGN: TRIAL IN ADOLESCENTS W INADEQUATELY CONTROLLED DERMATITIS; 16/05/2018 – Dupixent(R) (dupilumab) Showed Positive Phase 3 Results in Adolescents With Inadequately Controlled Moderate-To-Severe Atopic Dermatitis; 11/05/2018 – Bayer: Eylea Receives Approval in China; 12/03/2018 – Regeneron CEO Leonard Schleifer says the biotech firm will lower the price of Praluent so long as insurers increase access to patients; 01/05/2018 – Saddled with sluggish sales, Regeneron and Sanofi slash the cost of cholesterol-lowering drug; 21/05/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI REPORT POSITIVE PHASE 3 DUPIXEN TRIAL RESULTS; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi offer new Praluent pricing to break reimbursement logjam; 19/03/2018 – EYLEA® (AFLIBERCEPT) INJECTION SHOWS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS

Somerville Kurt F increased its stake in Chevron (CVX) by 8.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerville Kurt F bought 3,017 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,858 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.66M, up from 34,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerville Kurt F who had been investing in Chevron for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $125.79. About 1.13M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON AFFIRMS CASH FLOW GROWTH & CAPITAL DISCIPLINE; 26/04/2018 – The Next Steps for Chevron’s Drilling Technology (Video); 24/05/2018 – Sea-Land Chemical Company and Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP Expand Distribution Relationship to Include Normal Alpha; 05/03/2018 – Sharenet: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 30/05/2018 – Chevron Reports Strong Performance at Annual Stockholders Meeting; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Glencore is said to near $1 bln Chevron Southern Africa deal- Bloomberg; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/31/2018 08:04 PM; 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEEING SOME COST PRESSURES IN PERMIAN BASIN; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/26/2018 01:03 PM; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS 2018 TO 2020 GUIDANCE INCLUDES DEBT RATIO OF ABOUT 20 PCT – PRESENTATION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.83, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold REGN shares while 129 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 71.25 million shares or 7.86% less from 77.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. C M Bidwell Limited reported 0.21% stake. Fisher Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 1,264 shares. Bb&T has invested 0.15% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Ww Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 10,049 shares stake. Kelly Lawrence W & Assoc Ca holds 4,301 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 1.30 million shares. Churchill Mngmt holds 0.04% or 3,543 shares in its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Hldg Ltd reported 60 shares stake. Veritable Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 2,061 shares in its portfolio. Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.08% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) or 1,563 shares. Smithfield Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Parametric Assoc Ltd accumulated 0.09% or 247,864 shares. Tru Communications Of Vermont reported 20 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Dsm Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $5.78B and $6.78B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Toronto (NYSE:TD) by 1.42 million shares to 49,950 shares, valued at $2.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa (NYSE:V) by 412,714 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.24M shares, and cut its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU).

Somerville Kurt F, which manages about $504.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 3,497 shares to 116,733 shares, valued at $14.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 3,021 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 159,327 shares, and cut its stake in Merck (NYSE:MRK).

