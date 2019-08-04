Dsm Capital Partners Increased Epam Systems (EPAM) Holding; Carter’s (EWBC) Holder Hahn Capital Management Upped Its Holding by $237.21 Million

Dsm Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Epam Systems (EPAM) by 3260.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsm Capital Partners Llc bought 688,618 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% . The hedge fund held 709,738 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.04M, up from 21,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsm Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Epam Systems for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $5.91 during the last trading session, reaching $187.83. About 485,698 shares traded or 0.67% up from the average. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Raises FY18 View To EPS $3.77; 15/03/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2018 Revenue Up 26%; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – REVENUE GROWTH FOR 2018 WILL NOW BE AT LEAST 27%; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.10, REV VIEW $1.82 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Now Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of at Least 27%; at Least 25% Constant Currency; 23/03/2018 – Epam Systems Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR AT LEAST $3.77; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – GAAP EPS FOR FULL YEAR TO NOW BE AT LEAST $3.36 AND NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS TO NOW BE AT LEAST $4.07; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Net $64.4M; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q EPS $1.15

Hahn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Carter’s (EWBC) by 1.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc bought 4,945 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.90% . The institutional investor held 425,984 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.43 billion, up from 421,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Carter’s for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $43.8. About 790,485 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 26.23% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Raises Dividend to 23c; 21/04/2018 – DJ East West Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EWBC); 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Reaffirms Its Outlook for the Full Year 2018; 13/03/2018 NTN BUZZTIME SAYS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT INTO WITH EAST WEST BANK (EWB) – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 15% TO $0.23/SHR; 23/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Rev $401.1M; 05/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANK RECEIVES APPROVAL TO INCREASE AUTHORIZED CAPITAL; 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.95 in 2018Q4.

Hahn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $805.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CRI) by 3,783 shares to 271,963 shares, valued at $27.41 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Dsm Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $5.78B and $6.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 16,555 shares to 829,164 shares, valued at $216.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.