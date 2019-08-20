Dsm Capital Partners Has Upped Adobe (ADBE) Holding by $39.15 Million; Stock Rose; As Sientra (Put) (SIEN) Stock Declined, Pura Vida Investments Has Trimmed Stake by $559,104

Pura Vida Investments Llc decreased its stake in Sientra Inc (Put) (SIEN) by 48.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pura Vida Investments Llc sold 2,688 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.55% . The institutional investor held 2,812 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $585,000, down from 5,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pura Vida Investments Llc who had been investing in Sientra Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $330.73 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $6.72. About 187,187 shares traded. Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) has declined 68.15% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SIEN News: 13/03/2018 – Sientra 4Q Loss/Shr 92c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sientra Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIEN); 13/03/2018 SIENTRA INC – REMAINS ON TRACK FOR FULL AND FINAL FDA APPROVAL FOR U.S. MANUFACTURED IMPLANTS; 18/04/2018 – Sientra: FDA Approval Allows Commercialization of OPUS-branded Breast Implant Products Manufactured by Vesta; 22/03/2018 – SIENTRA INC SIEN.O : MAXIM GROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $15; 13/03/2018 – SIENTRA INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.92; 18/04/2018 – Sientra: New Vesta Facility to Reach Full Supply Capabilities in Second Half; 18/04/2018 – SIENTRA INC – COMMERCIAL SALE OF U.S.-MANUFACTURED OPUS BRANDED BREAST IMPLANTS TO BEGIN IMMEDIATELY; 03/05/2018 – Sientra Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stk; 20/04/2018 – Sientra Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Dsm Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Adobe (ADBE) by 7.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsm Capital Partners Llc bought 147,198 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 2.00 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $534.14 million, up from 1.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsm Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Adobe for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $288.3. About 714,969 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – UPON CLOSE OF DEAL, MAGENTO CEO MARK LAVELLE WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD MAGENTO TEAM AS PART OF ADOBE’S DIGITAL EXPERIENCE BUSINESS; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Results Top Analyst Forecasts on Growing Software Suite; 26/03/2018 – Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Net $583.1M; 04/04/2018 – Adobe Summit: Experience Is Everything; 15/05/2018 – Adobe Accelerates Experience Design Growth With Starter Plan for Adobe XD; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q REV. $2.08B, EST. $2.05B; 27/03/2018 – Infogroup Announces Data Integration with Adobe Audience Marketplace; 23/03/2018 – Branch Becomes Premier Level Partner in Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Drive Digital Experience and Measurement Innovations; 23/03/2018 – Perficient Digital to Showcase Digital Marketing Expertise at Adobe Summit 2018

Pura Vida Investments Llc, which manages about $223.00M and $302.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 6,000 shares to 70,000 shares, valued at $5.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vapotherm Inc by 18,620 shares in the quarter, for a total of 168,174 shares, and has risen its stake in Axsome Therapeutics Inc (Call).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 27 investors sold SIEN shares while 22 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 22.54 million shares or 13.64% less from 26.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us State Bank De has 421 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated holds 0.11% or 36,400 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 54,682 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 136,322 were reported by Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Granahan Invest Mgmt Ma reported 0.26% stake. D E Shaw & Com Inc holds 77,432 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pura Vida Invs Lc owns 190,429 shares. Wells Fargo & Com Mn stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Illinois-based Hightower Advsr has invested 0.02% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 2,263 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership accumulated 211,590 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). State Street reported 0% stake. Bailard holds 0.01% or 19,400 shares. Endurant Cap Management LP stated it has 88,373 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $269,997 activity. 20,869 shares were bought by Sullivan Keith J, worth $119,997. 17,391 shares were bought by Little Paul Sean, worth $99,998 on Friday, June 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ellington Grp Inc Limited has 0.14% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 2,900 shares. Fairfield Bush Comm accumulated 6,840 shares. Bailard Inc reported 0.68% stake. Ima Wealth Incorporated stated it has 0% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Cap Guardian holds 0.04% or 10,113 shares. Eqis Cap Mgmt reported 0.02% stake. Centre Asset Management Ltd Llc reported 15,660 shares. Moreover, Fil Ltd has 0.46% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1.11M shares. Brown Cap Mngmt Llc reported 4,202 shares. Amer Century Cos reported 1.88M shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Wisconsin Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 13,100 shares or 3.11% of all its holdings. Jacobs And Ca has invested 1.92% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct invested 1.62% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Qs Limited Liability Company invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Cim Invest Mangement, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6,665 shares.

Dsm Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $5.78B and $6.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) by 24,050 shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $117.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Msci (NYSE:MSCI) by 29,598 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.22M shares, and cut its stake in Booking Holdings.