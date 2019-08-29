Dsm Capital Partners Has Trimmed Holding in Weibo (WB) by $12.77 Million as Share Price Declined; Strategic Global Advisors Cut Its Position in Aspen Technology (AZPN) by $497,120 as Market Valuation Rose

Dsm Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Weibo (WB) by 15.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsm Capital Partners Llc sold 209,331 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.35% . The hedge fund held 1.13 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.83 million, down from 1.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsm Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Weibo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.58% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $42.22. About 1.06 million shares traded. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 52.29% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 09/05/2018 – WEIBO – QTRLY MAUS HAD NET ADDITION OF ABOUT 70 MLN USERS Y-O-Y & REACHED 411 MLN IN MARCH; 15/04/2018 – `I Am Gay, Not a Pervert’: Furor Erupts in China as Sina Weibo Bans Gay Content; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO 1Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 47C; 04/04/2018 China Unveils Retaliation Plan for U.S. Tariffs — State TV Weibo; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO SEES 2Q NET REV. $420.0M TO $430.0M, EST. $417.4M; 24/05/2018 – Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 13/04/2018 – Weibo to ban gay, violent content from platform; 16/04/2018 – China’s Sina Weibo reverses gay content clean-up after outcry; 28/05/2018 – China’s Weibo microblogging site deletes posts by embassies, says report; 26/04/2018 – SINA Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017

Strategic Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) by 57.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Global Advisors Llc sold 4,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.49% . The institutional investor held 3,558 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $371,000, down from 8,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aspen Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $133.33. About 141,425 shares traded. Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has risen 38.80% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AZPN News: 18/04/2018 – TrendMiner Customer CP Kelco to Present Gained Operational Value of Data Analytics at OSlsoft Pl World 2018; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Rev $125.9M; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Adj EPS 58c; 09/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q EPS 52c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Aspen Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZPN); 14/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – AspenTech Joins SAP® PartnerEdge® Program; Announces Availability of Aspen Mtell® on SAP App Center; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 52C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold AZPN shares while 94 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 62.85 million shares or 1.99% less from 64.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 131,756 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Limited Liability Company has invested 0.41% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Citigroup Inc reported 5,216 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 0.02% or 39,877 shares in its portfolio. Castleark Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Llc reported 983 shares. Keybank Association Oh has invested 0% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). State Street Corp owns 957,038 shares. The New York-based Two Creeks Management Ltd Partnership has invested 6.39% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Northcoast Asset Mngmt Limited Liability invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Vanguard Group Inc has invested 0.03% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). 166,721 are held by Sei Invests Company. Acadian Asset Limited Liability holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) for 206,569 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt reported 0% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.02% or 156,880 shares in its portfolio.

Strategic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $714.87M and $475.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 18,137 shares to 47,611 shares, valued at $4.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 73,690 shares in the quarter, for a total of 326,588 shares, and has risen its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL).

Dsm Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $5.78 billion and $6.78B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 51Job (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 7,620 shares to 8,675 shares, valued at $676,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU) by 183,860 shares in the quarter, for a total of 711,885 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold WB shares while 58 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 43.81 million shares or 7.99% more from 40.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Contrarius Inv Mgmt Ltd holds 691,874 shares. Legal & General Gru Plc invested in 0.01% or 416,493 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Company stated it has 17,021 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 10,050 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 0.04% or 9,000 shares. Harding Loevner Ltd Partnership reported 1.43 million shares. Symmetry Peak Management Lc invested in 0.02% or 1,500 shares. British Columbia Invest Mgmt Corporation accumulated 25,470 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Glenmede Tru Commerce Na reported 0% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). National Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 303,722 shares. Gulf Intll Savings Bank (Uk) reported 0.01% stake. Cornerstone owns 0% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 569 shares. Macquarie Grp Ltd accumulated 802,068 shares or 0.08% of the stock. First Personal Fincl Services has invested 0% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). 8,845 were reported by Bellecapital Int.