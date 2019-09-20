Dsm Capital Partners Has Lifted Its Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by $116.72 Million as Stock Value Declined; American Tower (AMT) Share Price Rose While Tiverton Asset Management Has Cut Position by $1.69 Million

Tiverton Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (AMT) by 14.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc sold 8,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 50,038 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.23 million, down from 58,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $225.56. About 1.99 million shares traded or 10.33% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Dsm Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 52.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsm Capital Partners Llc bought 61,657 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 180,069 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $340.98M, up from 118,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsm Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $889.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 4.32M shares traded or 33.24% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Amazon to open cashierless stores in Chicago, San Francisco; 19/04/2018 – Fitch: A+Rating Reflects Amazon’s Leading Positions in Global E-Commerce and Cloud Computing Services; 25/04/2018 – Introducing Amazon FreeTime on Alexa–An All-New Alexa Experience Built from the Ground Up for Kids; 18/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Can Amazon cut insurers out of primary care?; 17/05/2018 – CECONOMY CEO SAYS ALLIANCE WITH FNAC DARTY NOT JUST ANSWER TO AMAZON, BUT ALSO TO SIZE OF GOOGLE, APPLE; 15/05/2018 – Amazon’s US sales to match Walmart’s within three years, JP Morgan predicts; 12/04/2018 – Third Avenue Is Betting on Amazon Putting Its HQ2 in Washington; 09/05/2018 – The Information: Walmart and Target Take Page From Amazon’s Cloud Playbook; 15/05/2018 – Ragan Communications hosts powerhouse lineup at Amazon headquarters; 17/04/2018 – Amazon Launches the Intl Shopping Experience in the Amazon Shopping App

Dsm Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $5.78B and $6.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Epam Systems (NYSE:EPAM) by 150,350 shares to 559,388 shares, valued at $96.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Globant (NYSE:GLOB) by 3,525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,210 shares, and cut its stake in Monster Beverage.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Ltd Liability Co has 1,439 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Moab Prtnrs Limited holds 3.5% or 5,699 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins reported 1.26% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 4,119 shares or 1.73% of the stock. Fcg Ltd invested in 0.5% or 844 shares. Jag Ltd Liability Com holds 18,911 shares or 4.04% of its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mgmt Ltd has invested 1.27% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Avenir invested 2.68% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Gamco Invsts Et Al holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,602 shares. 6,032 were reported by Heritage Invsts Mgmt Corporation. Ithaka Gp Ltd Liability Corporation holds 7.24% or 25,229 shares in its portfolio. Bluestein R H &, Michigan-based fund reported 54,683 shares. Greystone Managed Invests accumulated 7,181 shares. Ws Mngmt Lllp stated it has 0.56% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lee Danner And Bass Inc reported 1.65% stake.

