Dsm Capital Partners Has Lifted Its Position in Stryker (SYK) by $325,050; Rutabaga Capital Management Trimmed Position in Geospace Technologies (GEOS) by $405,600

Dsm Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Stryker (SYK) by 55.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsm Capital Partners Llc bought 1,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The hedge fund held 4,600 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $909,000, up from 2,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsm Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Stryker for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $218.74. About 934,239 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 03/04/2018 – STRYKER REPORTS ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES: LONNY J. CARPENTER TO R; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- 11g Verteport Cement Cannula (18/pkg), Product Number: 0306-511-000, UDI:; 06/03/2018 – Stryker introduces groundbreaking, post-free distraction system, designed to mitigate common groin complications associated wit; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP QTRLY ORGANIC NET SALES INCREASED 7.0% DESPITE ONE LESS SELLING DAY; 06/03/2018 – Stryker introduces groundbreaking, post-free distraction system, designed to mitigate common groin complications associated with hip arthroscopy; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- Revolution 90 Degree Tibial Nozzle, Product Number: 0606-516-000, UDI: (0; 04/04/2018 – AlloSource and Stryker Launch ProChondrix CR Cryopreserved Osteochondral Allograft; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- 1. AutoPlex System, Product Number: 0605-887-000, UDI: (01)4546540593108;; 21/03/2018 – Stryker Hip Lawsuit Attorneys at Bernstein Liebhard LLP Note Upcoming Conferences in New Jersey LFIT V40 Femoral Head Litigation; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Pullover Toga, X-Large; Catalog Number: 0400-770-000 Sterile personal

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Geospace Technologies Corporation (GEOS) by 7.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc sold 33,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.10% . The hedge fund held 429,883 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56 million, down from 463,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Geospace Technologies Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.40 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $13.16. About 73,521 shares traded. Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:GEOS) has risen 12.30% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.30% the S&P500. Some Historical GEOS News: 03/04/2018 – LEMELSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC REPORTS 8.4 PCT STAKE IN GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES CORP AS OF FEB 8, 2018 – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – LEMELSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC-CALLED FOR REPLACEMENT OF MANAGEMENT OF GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES, EXPLORATION OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES WITH INVESTMENT BANK; 03/04/2018 – LEMELSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC- CALLING FOR IMMEDIATE REMOVAL, FOR CAUSE, OF RICK WHEELER, CEO AND TOM MCENTIRE, CFO OF GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES; 03/05/2018 – Geospace Technologies 2Q Loss $4.73M; 03/04/2018 – IGNORE: LEMELSON LETTER TO GEOS WAS REPORTED IN FEB; 03/04/2018 – LEMELSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC- CALLING GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES’ BOARD TO IMMEDIATELY EXPLORE A SALE OF THE COMPANY; 07/05/2018 – Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP is Investigating Geospace Technologies Corporation (GEOS) on Behalf of its Shareholders; 03/05/2018 – GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES 2Q REV. $19.2M; 23/05/2018 – GeoSpace Labs Ready to Save ONE20 ELD Fleets; 21/05/2018 – GeoSpace Labs Rescues Abandoned ONE20 ELD Users

Dsm Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $5.78B and $6.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) by 359,768 shares to 312,068 shares, valued at $64.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Monster Beverage by 113,885 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.52M shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 41 investors sold SYK shares while 357 reduced holdings. only 113 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 265.08 million shares or 2.80% less from 272.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance Mgmt owns 648,494 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Lakeview Cap Partners Llc holds 0.21% or 1,734 shares. Renaissance Inv Group Inc Lc reported 1,892 shares. Moreover, Evergreen Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Alley Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 17,289 shares. Jefferies Group Inc Ltd Liability holds 10,393 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Riggs Asset Managment Co owns 80 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Woodmont Investment Counsel Lc invested in 4,200 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Middleton Communications Inc Ma owns 23,697 shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. New Jersey-based Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.05% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). De Burlo Group Inc has 13,400 shares. The Illinois-based Cibc National Bank Usa has invested 0.07% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). M&R Mgmt has 0.23% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Captrust Financial Advsrs reported 2,185 shares. 5,975 are held by First Citizens Fincl Bank.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $16,843 activity.

