Dsm Capital Partners Has Lifted Its Facebook (FB) Stake; Sta Wealth Management Position In Pulte Group (PHM) Was Boosted

Sta Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Pulte Group Inc (PHM) by 85.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sta Wealth Management Llc bought 12,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.70% . The institutional investor held 26,991 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $853,000, up from 14,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sta Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Pulte Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $35.68. About 3.77M shares traded or 4.89% up from the average. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 11.98% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC – QTRLY HOME SALE REVENUES GAINED 21% TO $1.9 BLN; 25/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $35; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in PulteGroup; 15/03/2018 – PulteGroup Promotes Michelle Hairston to Senior Vice Pres, Human Re; 15/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s (PHM) Management at J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference (Transcript); 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 16/05/2018 – PulteGroup CDS Widens 16 Bps, Most in 13 Months; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 04/04/2018 – PulteGroup Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q EPS 59C

Dsm Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 0.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsm Capital Partners Llc bought 2,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 2.20 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $424.58 million, up from 2.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsm Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $541.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $189.93. About 20.36 million shares traded or 42.53% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 24/05/2018 – Facebook users worldwide are being asked to review their privacy settings as GDPR looms; 26/03/2018 – State Attorneys General Join Letter to Facebook Voicing Concern Over User Data; 20/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg summoned by UK lawmakers to give evidence on Cambridge Analytica scandal; 25/03/2018 – Hollywood Torrent: Facebook the victim, Spotify’s secret plans; 20/03/2018 – U.S. Senate Democrat wants Facebook CEO Zuckerberg to testify; 05/05/2018 – Facebook’s dating app has one important feature that its industry-leading rivals don’t; 25/05/2018 – Facebook is starting to label political and issue ads, a move intended to keep foreign governments from buying ads that might influence U.S. voters. Political advertisers will also need to register with Facebook by “confirming their identity and location; 17/03/2018 – Facebook bans political data company Cambridge Analytica; 09/04/2018 – Dealbook: Mark Zuckerberg – Facebook Made a `Big Mistake: DealBook Briefing; 29/03/2018 – Facebook’s Former Employees Open Up About the Data Scandal

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Idaho-based Selway Asset Management has invested 1.34% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Wesbanco Bancorporation Inc, a West Virginia-based fund reported 86,720 shares. 197,671 were reported by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership. Usca Ria Ltd reported 12,258 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. North Star Mgmt reported 0.51% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Alps Advisors accumulated 0.04% or 28,743 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 2.28 million shares or 0.37% of the stock. Dupont Capital Management owns 210,038 shares. Taurus Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.06% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Zebra Cap Management Ltd Llc holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2,552 shares. 15,363 are held by Horizon Invs Limited Liability Corporation. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur stated it has 0.54% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Mirador Cap Prtnrs Limited Partnership stated it has 20,290 shares. Brown Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 20,035 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo Communication Mn invested in 0.5% or 8.98M shares.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Dsm Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $5.78 billion and $6.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tencent Holdings (TCEHY) by 190,505 shares to 7.30M shares, valued at $330.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) by 15,841 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 582,827 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 33 investors sold PHM shares while 166 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 129 raised stakes. 224.91 million shares or 0.65% more from 223.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Salem Inv Counselors holds 0.03% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) or 10,000 shares. Victory Capital holds 0.02% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) or 368,515 shares. Captrust Advsr invested in 3,095 shares or 0% of the stock. Marketfield Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 3.22% invested in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) for 191,155 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability Co invested in 122,081 shares or 0% of the stock. Dupont Cap Mngmt holds 0.1% or 134,671 shares. Northcoast Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 34,584 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 20,888 shares. Campbell Com Adviser Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.15% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Massmutual Fsb Adv invested in 0% or 1,700 shares. Tennessee-based Patten & Patten Tn has invested 1.14% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Macquarie Grp Limited accumulated 59,800 shares. Premier Asset Mngmt Limited Company owns 408,270 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.02% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Mkp Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 278,000 shares.

Sta Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $570.34M and $422.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 9,881 shares to 1,915 shares, valued at $274,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 213,488 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 310,017 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IBB).