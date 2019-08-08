Dsm Capital Partners Has Lifted 51Job (JOBS) Stake; Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has Upped Its Paychex (PAYX) Stake by $1.64 Million as Share Value Rose

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 68.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought 20,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 50,340 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.04M, up from 29,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $82.25. About 2.00M shares traded or 1.36% up from the average. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 01/05/2018 – Paychex Collaborates with Workplace by Facebook to Bring New Communication Tools to Paychex Flex® Users; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX 3Q REV. $866.5M, EST. $854.1M; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Net $260.4M; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Payroll Service Revenue $455M, Up 2%; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q EPS 72c; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Human Resource Services Revenue $393.4M, Up 17%; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX 3Q ADJ EPS 63C, EST. 63C; 03/04/2018 – Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Tightens Among Small Businesses in March; Wage Growth Holds Steady; 27/04/2018 – Paychex Raises Quarterly Dividend to 56c From 50c; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX INC PAYX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.53, REV VIEW $3.36 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Dsm Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in 51Job (JOBS) by 722.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsm Capital Partners Llc bought 7,620 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.70% . The hedge fund held 8,675 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $676,000, up from 1,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsm Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in 51Job for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $64.29. About 264,663 shares traded or 4.24% up from the average. 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) has declined 13.53% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.53% the S&P500. Some Historical JOBS News: 03/05/2018 – 51JOB SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 59C TO 64C, EST. 62C (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – 51JOB 1Q NET REV. $129.3M, EST. $121.7M (2 EST.); 30/03/2018 51job, Inc. Files Annual Report on Form 20-F; 03/05/2018 – 51JOB 1Q ADJ EPS 60C, EST. 54C (2 EST.)

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $1.61 million activity. $860,986 worth of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) was sold by DOODY JOSEPH on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold PAYX shares while 277 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 268 raised stakes. 246.81 million shares or 3.00% more from 239.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bartlett & Lc owns 0% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 195 shares. Arrow Fincl Corporation holds 0.32% or 17,348 shares in its portfolio. Alps Advisors Incorporated owns 5,183 shares. Ltd Llc has 1.03% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 204,178 shares. Wetherby Asset Management accumulated 12,826 shares. Delta Asset Management Lc Tn has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt holds 0.17% or 11,448 shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Co reported 298,446 shares. Fin Counselors accumulated 74,483 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel accumulated 1.08% or 30,135 shares. Allsquare Wealth Ltd Liability Com reported 100 shares. Prudential Fincl stated it has 301,789 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). 4,146 were reported by Associated Banc. Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs Inc has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Sheets Smith Wealth Management, which manages about $700.54 million and $461.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) by 1,889 shares to 1,394 shares, valued at $360,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,999 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,013 shares, and cut its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT).

Dsm Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $5.78 billion and $6.78B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank (NYSE:HDB) by 15,515 shares to 908,826 shares, valued at $105.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Holdings by 37,311 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,924 shares, and cut its stake in 58.Com (NYSE:WUBA).

