Dsm Capital Partners Has Increased Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Stake by $1.16 Million; Capital Investment Services Of America Stake in Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) Boosted by $3.32 Million

Dsm Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 0.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsm Capital Partners Llc bought 2,823 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.78% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 374,203 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $153.66 million, up from 371,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsm Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $5.76 during the last trading session, reaching $309.18. About 894,459 shares traded or 3.36% up from the average. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 1.19% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 21/05/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI: 2 POSITIVE PHASE 3 TRIALS REPORTED IN NEJM; 16/05/2018 – Sanofi: Dupixent Significantly Improved Measures of Overall Disease Severity, Skin Clearing, Itching; 18/05/2018 – Regeneron Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Presentation; 10/03/2018 – PRALUENT REDUCES RISK OF MAJOR ADVERSE CARDIOVASCULAR EVENTS BY 15 PCT VS PLACEBO IN MULTI-YEAR “OUTCOMES” STUDY – DATA; 01/05/2018 – Sanofi/Regeneron’s one-two punch on PCSK9 price and health data wins a key convert as Express Scripts creates exclusive formulary deal $REGN $SNY $AMGN $ESRX; 19/03/2018 – REGENERON SAYS EYLEA PHASE 3 MET 24-WEEK PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 02/05/2018 – A tiny biotech’s plot to frustrate Regeneron and Sanofi runs into a safety problem; 01/05/2018 – SANOFI & REGENERON TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Plan to Make Praluent More Accessible, Affordable; 15/05/2018 – Partner Fund Adds Bristol-Myers, Exits Regeneron: 13F

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc increased its stake in Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) by 41.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc bought 25,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 87,153 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.28M, up from 61,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc who had been investing in Allegiant Travel Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $152.63. About 170,702 shares traded or 19.24% up from the average. Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) has declined 9.51% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.94% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGT News: 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR FOR APRIL 2018 83.2% VS 80.9% IN APRIL 2017; 22/05/2018 – Allegiant Announces Tentative Dispatchers Contract Agreement With Intl Brotherhood of Teamsters; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – FEB TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR 82.2% VS 79.7%; 25/04/2018 – Allegiant Travel 1Q Net $55.2M; 27/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Allegiant Travel Company; 25/04/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL 1Q OPER REV. $425.4M, EST. $424.5M; 25/04/2018 – Allegiant Travel Company First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 25/04/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – QTRLY SHR $3.42; 23/05/2018 – Allegiant Welcomes Its First-In-Fleet American Made Airbus A320; 05/04/2018 – Allegiant Travel March Traffic Up 18.1%

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $54.04 million activity.

