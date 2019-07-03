Dsm Capital Partners Has Increased Its Raytheon Company (RTN) Position by $582,400 as Stock Value Declined; As Westinghouse Air Brake Technologie (WAB) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Cut Its Holding by $393,981

Dsm Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Raytheon Company (RTN) by 128% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsm Capital Partners Llc bought 3,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 5,700 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04M, up from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsm Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $173.45. About 1.24 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 15/04/2018 – University of Virginia wins 2018 National Collegiate Cyber Defense Championship by protecting against network attacks from indu; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon, Planatir win $876 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 26/03/2018 – Protest over, Raytheon to begin work on $600m contract to sustain and modernize U.S. Army strategic software systems; 03/04/2018 – Rheinmetall says in talks for UK Boxer partners; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.71, REV VIEW $26.74 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lockheed, MBDA eye German missile defence contract by year-end; 23/03/2018 – BOEING, RAYTHEON, LOCKHEED MARTIN ADD TO GAINS AFTER TRUMP SIGNS BUDGET BILL; 25/03/2018 – RTN: New angle suggests this is actually a spectacular failure of a #Saudi interceptor and not the missile fired at #Riyadh; 22/03/2018 – United States set to sign deal on Patriot missile sale to Poland next week; 03/05/2018 – Raytheon named key partner to develop America’s first, most advanced drone-testing airspace corridor

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologie (WAB) by 20.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company sold 5,397 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.79% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,839 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, down from 26,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologie for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $73.53. About 618,788 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 26.60% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.03% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GE TO DESIGNATE FOR NOMINATION THREE INDEPENDENT BOARD MEMBERS TO COMBINED CO FOLLOWING DEAL CLOSE; 20/04/2018 – GE IS SAID IN TALKS TO UNLOAD RAIL BUSINESS IN DEAL WITH WABTEC; 26/03/2018 – Wabtec Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – FOLLOWING DEAL CLOSE, CO’S TRANSIT SEGMENT HEADQUARTERS WILL REMAIN IN PARIS; 24/04/2018 – Wabtec 1Q Net $88.4M; 03/04/2018 – U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT SAYS IT REQUIRES KNORR AND WABTEC TO TERMINATE UNLAWFUL AGREEMENTS NOT TO COMPETE FOR EMPLOYEES; 21/04/2018 – DJ Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAB); 24/04/2018 – Wabtec Reports 1Q EPS Of 92 Cents, Affirms Full-Year Guidance; 22/05/2018 – Wabtec (WAB) Wabtec and GE Transportation to Merge (Transcript); 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – OBTAINED FULL COMMITMENTS FOR $2.9 BLN BRIDGE FACILITY AND EXPECTS TO PUT IN PLACE PERMANENT DEBT FINANCING PRIOR TO DEAL CLOSING

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 2.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.96 per share. WAB’s profit will be $159.56 million for 18.76 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Wabtec Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.55% negative EPS growth.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10B and $5.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avalara Inc by 5,500 shares to 8,722 shares, valued at $486,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brixmor Property Group Reit Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 77,822 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,151 shares, and has risen its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.35 million activity. $503,520 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) shares were bought by KASSLING WILLIAM E. $193,530 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) was bought by DeNinno David L on Tuesday, May 21.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $5.84 million activity. The insider Lawrence Taylor W sold 10,023 shares worth $1.84 million. $752,828 worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) was sold by Jimenez Frank R.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.